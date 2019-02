WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: The Washington Wizards traded Otto Porter Jr. to Chicago on Wednesday night for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Washington Wizards have traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, The Washington Post has confirmed.

Porter, who signed a four-year, $106.5 million contract over the summer, was coming off the bench for the Wizards. In his sixth year out of Georgetown, the 6-foot-8 forward was averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 41 games.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic.