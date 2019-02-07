

The pitcher formerly known as Zach Britton is now Zack Britton. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

The Yankees’ bullpen just acquired another K.

The left-hander once known as Zach Britton will now go by Zack Britton, Britton announced on Thursday.

Really, he’ll continue to be Zackary Grant Britton, but after an eight-year major league career, he’s dropping the “h” in his abbreviated first name for a “k” to align better with his full name.

In a tweet, Britton called Zach his “stage name” and Zack his “legal name.”

Breaking News: I will be going by my legal name “Zack” instead of my stage name “Zach”..... everyone continue to breath normally... #beenlivingalie #birthcertfail — Zack Britton (@zbritton) February 7, 2019

New York is happy to have him regardless of what name he goes by. Acquired via trade from Baltimore at last season’s deadline, Britton had a 2.88 earned run average with 21 strikeouts in 25 appearances for the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone used him used him as a closer or to set up fireballer Aroldis Chapman.

The Yankees signed him to a three-year, $39 million contract in January with a 2021 player option and 2022 club option. Britton, 31, could conceivably spend the rest of his career in pinstripes.

The 2019 season should be his first time on the field with a clean bill of health since April 2017, when Baltimore placed him on the disabled list with tightness in his left forearm. He returned later that season, but only appeared in 38 games, then ruptured his Achilles’ tendon during an offseason workout in Dec. 2017, an injury that kept him out until June 2018.

