

Kyle Barraclough, shown here with the Marlins last season, delivers a pitch. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Reliever Kyle Barraclough lost his arbitration case with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and will make $1.725 million in 2019 as a result.

Barraclough was asking for $2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, and the difference of $275,000 was enough to send him into a hearing with the Nationals in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday. At the hearing, the Nationals argued why Barraclough was worth the money they offered ($1.725 million) while the player and his representatives argued for a higher value. Arbitration hearings can be messy, as teams often have to lay out flaws for a player who is supposed to join them just a week or two later. And with Barraclough, who joined the Nationals in an early October trade for $1 million in international slot money, that all happened before he even threw a pitch for Washington.

[Nationals mailbag: Closing in on Spring Training, Bryce Harper's free agency lingers on]

Three neutral arbiters ultimately sided with the Nationals, giving them their second arbitration win this month. Last Friday, outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost his case, as he was looking for $3.5 million and will make $3.25 million for the coming season. The Nationals prefer to avoid arbitration hearings, for the sake of relationships and other obvious reasons, and had not gone to one since they could not settle with reliever Jerry Blevins in February of 2015. Blevins won that case but was traded by the Nationals before the season began.

With the Nationals' pitchers and catchers reporting down in West Palm Beach next Wednesday, Barraclough has an unclear role in a shifting bullpen. He made 61 appearances for the Marlins last season and finished with a 4.20 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He also notched 10 saves but it's unlikely he'll pitch the ninth much in 2019, since the Nationals have all-star closer Sean Doolittle and setup man Trevor Rosenthal, who posted back-to-back 40-save seasons earlier in his career. Given the bullpen's makeup heading into spring training, Barraclough figures to be a middle-inning reliever who could be used in high-leverage situations if Rosenthal, Koda Glover or Matt Grace are not available for a given game.

Both Barraclough and Taylor’s hearings seemed to be over negligible amounts of money — by professional baseball’s standards — but the Nationals do pocket very minor savings. Combined, they save $525,000 in the two decisions and that could go toward a low-cost addition in the coming months. The Nationals’ payroll is currently projected to be about $10 million below the competitive balance tax threshold, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, so there is room for in-season maneuvering should Washington find itself with holes to fill.

