

Rajon Rondo is held aloft by LeBron James as they and other Lakers celebrate his game-winner in Boston. (David Butler II/USA Today Sports)

Some buzzer-beaters are more meaningful than others. The one Lakers guard Rajon Rondo hit in Boston Thursday carried enormous weight for him personally, as a longtime former Celtic, and for his team, which has endured a notably rough week.

Oh, and the game-winning shot meant plenty not just to Lakers fans but others in Los Angeles, as well, given that it came in front of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and several of his players, who were being feted at TD Garden for Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the Rams.

Hours before the Lakers took the court, the NBA’s trade deadline passed without the team being able to pry Anthony Davis away from the Pelicans. While that might have disappointed Los Angeles star LeBron James, it likely came as a relief to the many teammates of his who had been mentioned in nonstop trade rumors.

The tension of the pre-deadline period appeared to manifest itself in ugly fashion in the Lakers’ previous game, a 42-point loss Tuesday at Indiana that was the worst of James’s celebrated career. Pacers fans taunted members of the opposing squad with chants of “LeBron’s gonna trade you,” and Los Angeles suffered its 11th loss in 16 games since the calendar turned to 2019, falling from fourth place in the Western Conference to out of playoff position.

“I know it has to be tough on a lot of our guys, especially our young guys,” James said after that game.

Most of those contests, though, were played without the four-time NBA MVP, who was recovering from a groin injury and who posted a triple-double Thursday with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. James led his squad in all those categories, but more importantly was able to celebrate a joyous win with his teammates, after gaining widespread notice for sitting well apart from other Lakers on the bench during the dismal loss at Indiana.

However, the real star turn for Los Angeles was submitted by Rondo, who had 17 points and 10 assists, and who capped a frenetic sequence at the end of the game by grabbing a loose ball and hitting a shot from the left elbow. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was his first go-ahead field goal in the final 10 seconds of either regulation or overtime, after having previously gone zero for 11 in such situations over 12-plus seasons.

The first eight-plus of those seasons were spent with the Celtics, who made him the 21st pick in the 2006 draft before he helped the team win an NBA title in 2008. Rondo has since trumpeted frequently his bond with some of the other stars of that championship team, including Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, and he said after Thursday’s 129-128 win, “Believe it or not, I always dreamed of it like this."

“But I couldn’t picture it being this sweet,” he added, “coming back home, 13 years in, where it all started.”

Earlier in the game, Belichick and other Patriots received huge roars from the Garden crowd when they shown on the arena monitors. The coach’s tactical brilliance was reaffirmed Sunday when his defensive game plan stifled the Rams’ offense, the NFL’s second-best during the regular season, in a 13-3 win that earned him and the franchise their sixth Super Bowl title.

Just a few months before Thursday, members of the Red Sox had received a similar ovation during a Celtics game, following their World Series victory over the Dodgers. Combined with the Patriots’ triumph, Boston is on a championship-level winning streak over Los Angeles, and although the Lakers’ win Thursday came in a far less meaningful regular season game, fans in L.A. will gladly take it.

So will Rondo, for whom the game and his contribution to it were cause for both elation and satisfaction. “I practice those shots all the time,” he said of the buzzer-beater. “Couldn’t imagine it being in the Garden though."

“He has so many memories of being here, and for him to get his hands on the ball at that moment and to be able to knock that down, it was a storybook ending,” James said of Rondo to reporters.

“This is one I’ll be playing for the rest of my life,” Rondo said.

