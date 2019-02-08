

Anthony Davis will remain in New Orleans after the Pelicans withstood more than a week of fierce efforts to force a trade to the Lakers. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ strategy to compel the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Anthony Davis was a ruthless and brazen hijacking, an all-out public assault launched with a trade request from Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul and peppered with countless negotiating ploy and threats.

By the time Thursday’s deadline passed, though, New Orleans’ only moves involved shipping out low-profile veterans for a bevy of second-round draft picks. The Pelicans withstood more than a week of unrelenting headlines, and they now retreat to their customary irrelevance until the vicious rumor mill kicks up again in the summer.

LeBron James and the Lakers, on the other hand, won’t be able to lick their wounds in private. Their pursuit of Davis has coincided with a locker-room argument following a loss to the Warriors and the largest defeat of James’s career, a 42-point shellacking by the Indiana Pacers which saw the road fans chant “LeBron’s going to trade you” at Brandon Ingram. Their failure to land Davis, or any high-profile difference-maker, has crystallized their path to putting the pieces back together: James must step up and play savior.

This next two months appear to be James’s most pressure-packed moment since carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 title. To be clear, he doesn’t see it that way. “There’s nothing that I’m chasing or that I feel I need to end my career on,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s loss.

But there’s plenty at stake, and the NBA world moves so fast that even its biggest star can be left behind. James is at risk of going straight from eight straight Finals appearances to his first lottery appearance since 2005. After missing more than a month due to a groin injury, the 34-year-old forward could be surpassed as the consensus pick for the best all-around player in the game, a title he’s held for the better part of decade. And, perhaps worst of all, the Lakers could fall back in the race for this summer’s top talents.

Kawhi Leonard will be weighing the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be courted fiercely by the New York Knicks. Even second-tier stars such as Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton will receive strong offers from their incumbent teams and outside suitors. After their busy deadlines, Toronto, Philadelphia and Milwaukee can join Boston in making compelling cases as landing spots for A-listers. Suddenly, playing with James in a megamarket doesn’t sound quite as alluring if the Lakers head to the lottery for the sixth straight season.

For a player of his caliber, James’s behavior this week simply wasn’t good enough. His effort level against Indiana wasn’t up to snuff. He mounted only a halfhearted defense of his young teammates as they faced trade rumors. And the viral photo of him sitting on the Lakers bench, far away from the rest of his teammates, made for terrible optics.



LeBron James has his work cut out for him ahead of this summer. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

In fairness, James is still working his way back from a groin injury and Lakers management bears just as much responsibility as he does for ruffled feathers in the locker room. It’s rare in the NBA for sensitive business to be conducted so publicly — with proposal after proposal leaked with specific names included — and the Lakers’ brass clearly decided that the potential reward was worth the risks.

But no speech from Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka or even Coach Luke Walton is going to bring the Lakers (27-27) back together and lift them from the West’s 10th seed into the playoff picture. Only a fully-engaged James can do that.

As James prepares for the stretch run, he does so with some new weapons. The Lakers made a pair of prototypical James-friendly trades, sending out young prospects and picks to land veterans Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala.

Bullock, a 6-7 wing, is a 40 percent career three-point shooter. Muscala, a 6-11 stretch big, is 37 percent from outside. Together, they will get the chance to be catch-and-shoot targets for James, who will surely tighten his reins on the ballhandling and playmaking duties in pursuit of a playoff spot. Other targets, such as Carmelo Anthony, will be turned free in the buyout market.

The Lakers also got some outside help. San Antonio, the West’s sixth seed, sat on its hands. Ditto for the Utah Jazz, the seventh seed, which had been linked in rumors to high-level point guards Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley. Most importantly, the Los Angeles Clippers, the eighth seed, traded away leading scorer Tobias Harris to amass draft picks and improve their summer positioning.

While the door is open, the time is now. Eleven of the Lakers’ next 17 games are on the road, including visits to the East’s top four contenders. The team’s younger players have shown signs of strain under the glare of rumors and have buckled at times trying to carry the load when their franchise player was injured.

Even though none of this year’s all-stars were traded this week, the league’s landscape shifted. Milwaukee stocked up with Nikola Mirotic. Philadelphia gambled big on Tobias Harris. Toronto took its shot with Marc Gasol. And Dallas reshaped its future by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, the jewel of this year’s deadline movers. Meanwhile, the Knicks and Clippers braced for a summer of relentless recruiting.

With all those new faces and rising powers, the Lakers were left behind. To flip the board back in their favor, James must reengage as both as the leader of the offense and the loudest voice in the room.

