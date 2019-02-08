

Raymond Boone, a rising sophomore on Maryland’s football team, was hospitalized for precautionary reasons following a team workout on Tuesday. He was released Wednesday.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that I’m doing just fine,” said Boone, a defensive back from Greenbelt, Md., in a statement released through an athletic department spokesperson. “My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I’ve received.”

Rebecca Jordan, the mother of Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan, said in a text message: “Johnny told us that Raymond was struggling to recover after a run. The training staff stepped in and removed him from the field. They took him to the training room where they appeared to follow the new protocols that were set in place.”

In a statement, the Maryland spokesperson acknowledged the incident and said Boone “was accompanied to the hospital by our medical training staff and team physician.”

Boone was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after the workout at Cole Field House, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who also said that Boone’s illness was not heat-related.

Maryland players are participating in their first offseason workouts with staff members assembled by Coach Michael Locksley, who was hired Dec. 4. Players are only allowed to participate in strength training until spring practice begins.

The Baltimore Sun first reported Tuesday’s incident.

Maryland Coach Michael Locksley and Athletic Director Damon Evans were not available for comment.

Boone’s hospitalization came less than a year after sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair suffered exertional heatstroke at a team workout in May and died two weeks later. An independent investigation found that school officials failed to properly diagnose heatstroke and treat McNair.

Said Rebecca Jordan, whose son was a roommate and close friend of McNair: “Please note that the Jordan McNair Foundation is educating people about this kind of event and that thanks to their efforts what happened to Jordan will not happen again to another athlete.”

