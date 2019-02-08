

Kasim Hill started 10 games in 2018 for Maryland. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Kasim Hill, Maryland’s starting quarterback through much of the 2018 season, announced on Twitter that he has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal as he considers other schools to complete his college career.

With Hill putting his name in the database, other schools will know he is interested in transferring, and those programs are allowed to contact him.

“I have not made any final decisions on leaving Maryland and my decision to enter the portal is not a criticism of the University or of the staff,” Hill tweeted Friday, adding that he was making his announcement to avoid the news coming out via media reports. He wrote that he was “sharing this information to try to prevent speculation and rumors from spreading about this decision.”

Hill, a rising junior, wrote that he and his family had contemplated a transfer with both the previous staff and the Terps’ new staff under Coach Michael Locksley.

As a sophomore last season, Hill started the first 10 games before tearing his left ACL against Indiana on Nov. 10. Backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome finished the season as the starter. Hill tore his right ACL in 2017.

“Exploring a transfer will help me make an informed decision about whether a change in venue could benefit my overall recovery, well-being and development,” he wrote on Twitter.

It is unlikely that Hill would be back to full strength by the start of the 2019 season, and transferring would force him to sit out next season.

In 2018, Hill threw for 1,083 yards while competing 49.4 percent of his passes. He had nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In general, Maryland’s passing game struggled. Pigrome remains at Maryland and probably will compete for the starting job with Lance LeGendre, a four-star quarterback from New Orleans who signed Wednesday.

