

Redskins coach Jay Gruden filled the last big hole on his staff by hiring Tim Rattay as quarterbacks coach. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Redskins filled an important hole on their coaching staff on Friday by hiring Tim Rattay as their quarterbacks coach. The bigger question is: Who will he be coaching?

Washington is actively searching for a quarterback either through free agency or the draft, several people with knowledge of the team’s plans say, as the reality settles in that Alex Smith might never return. In November, Smith suffered a compound leg fracture, then endured a further setback when the leg became infected. Team executives, including President Bruce Allen, say they hope Smith will return sometime in 2019, but they are planning for the possibility that he’ll never be back.

This makes the Rattay hire a critical one. Coach Jay Gruden interviewed a handful of candidates, including former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, after promoting passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator late last month. Like Smith, the 41-year-old Rattay is a former 49ers quarterback. He later played a season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Gruden was an offensive assistant there.

[D.C. radio station will only play songs from Redskins’ Super Bowl years. (They’re all oldies.)]

After his playing career, Rattay coached receivers for the United Football League’s Las Vegas Locomotives before taking a similar position at Louisiana Tech in 2013. He spent the past four seasons coaching quarterbacks at Louisiana Tech and helped develop Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Rattay becomes the fourth coach on the Redskins with quarterback coaching experience, joining Gruden, O’Connell and senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh. All will contribute to coaching Colt McCoy, Josh Johnson — who has been talking to the team about a contract — and whatever quarterback Washington drafts or signs in free agency. Rattay, though, will be the one who spends the most time with those passers.

More Redskins:

The Redskins knew Sean McVay was good. What they didn’t know was just how good.

DeAngelo Hall says he interviewed to be Redskins’ DB coach, was offered same job at Maryland

From Kyler Murray to Daniel Jones to Drew Lock, NFL mock drafts have Redskins taking a QB