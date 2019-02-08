

Farewell, Julian Edelman's beard. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

According to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Coach Bill Belichick tells his players at the start of each NFL campaign to “put everything in the drawer” and worry about it when the season is done. There’s no telling what Belichick means by “everything,” but it’s probably safe to say that it encompasses anything that doesn’t have to do with what happens on Sunday afternoon, up to and including personal grooming.

Taking his coach’s words far too literally, Edelman put his razor in the drawer before this past season began and decided to just let it all grow, to the point where his beard expanded past the contours of Edelman’s rather compact head to become its own separate entity. By the time Edelman was named MVP of last Sunday’s Super Bowl, it had long since stopped being a novelty.

“Eating is a nightmare,” Edelman told host Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her eponymous daytime talk show that aired Friday. “I have to shower after I eat.”

And so, after Ellen’s promise of a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (which Edelman matched), the beard was no more. Ellen shaved it off.

“I love you, beard,” Edelman said. “It’s been a hell of a year.”

Here’s the whole clip.

Ellen also promised to auction off the clippings, with the proceeds again going to the Boys & Girls Club.

