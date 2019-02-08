

Jen Giles is one of four all-Americans to return as seniors this season for Maryland. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

More than four years ago, the soon-to-be freshmen on the Maryland’s women’s lacrosse team made their official campus visit. Megan Taylor remembers climbing up the football stadium’s stairs on crutches since she was recovering from a torn ACL, and she knows she had double-fried rice at a Chinese restaurant during the trip.

Taylor already knew just about everyone in her recruiting class. Some played for her club team, M&D Lacrosse, and many came from the Baltimore-Washington area. Before arriving at Maryland, the group of players had also spent the night at Meghan Doherty’s house, where Jen Giles mainly remembers eating lots of food.

Before they had ever all played together, Giles could tell their personalities meshed well. They were different but the same, she said. Since the group was heavy on in-state players — like the teams as a whole — they knew before they arrived the level of talent that surrounded them. But when Giles first spent time with her recruiting class, she didn’t think much about lacrosse or what the group might accomplish on the field.

Even if she had, could she had predicted this? With the team’s nine seniors starting their final seasons starting Saturday at home vs. George Mason, the group has a national title, a perfect season, three Big Ten tournament championships and just three losses through 68 games. Maybe, though, that wouldn’t have been far-fetched: It’s Maryland, which has been to 10 straight Final Fours, a stretch that includes four national titles.

“Everything they all bring is so valuable,” Coach Cathy Reese said of the seniors. “We wouldn’t be where we are without any of them. I think that’s such a really cool part for this class.”

After last season, the Terps graduated another strong senior class led by Megan Whittle, the program’s all-time leading goal scorer, but Inside Lacrosse tabbed Maryland as the nation’s No. 2 team in its preseason poll. This year’s senior class returns four all-Americans — Giles, Taylor, Julia Braig and Caroline Steele — while also adding Erica Evans, a high-profile graduate transfer from Canisius.

Braig was the 2018 Big Ten Defender of the Year, while Taylor has won Big Ten Goaltender of the Year honors in each of her first three years with the Terps. Maryland’s Grace Griffin also claimed the conference’s Freshman of the Year award.

Heading into this season, many of the team’s starters will be seniors, some of whom have had that job for four years. But the veteran goalie, Taylor, for one, remembers her welcome-to-college moment — running out the ball and letting the opponent score on an empty net during a fall game her freshman season.

“It was kind of intimidating, honestly,” Taylor said of joining a team with so much recent success. “You're coming to Maryland. You're going to play with the best, and they recruit the best.”

That doesn’t mean any outcome feels guaranteed. The seniors hardly know what it’s like to lose a college game, and they’ve never lost to a Big Ten opponent. That, however, hasn’t diminished the feeling that comes with success.

“I know we’ve been the past four years, but it’s definitely still the most exciting feeling,” Giles said of reaching the Final Four. “Our coaches from the top down, they make sure we understand and we feel that this is something so special and getting to the Final Four is such an accomplishment in itself.”

Last season, Maryland lost in the semifinals against Boston College, 15-13, after it failed to score in nearly 15 minutes to close the game. It was a disappointing day for Maryland, Giles said, but also one the team never planned to dwell on.

Even with the strong core of returners, they look at 2019 as a fresh season. Reese said the team doesn’t discuss the end goal, though championship expectations are always there. On Tuesday, she hadn’t even started talking about the opponent to open the season.

“We've got to get out and play somebody else other than ourselves to kind of see what our weaknesses are, what we need to work on, where we need to grow,” Reese said. “But it is fun because they do know a lot about each other.”

The strength of the senior class, Reese said, is how the players each have different roles that combine to form a cohesive group. Taylor, for instance, said she’s just happy to be here, but Reese calls her “probably the nicest human being in the world and everyone would say that.” Giles said her teammates call her the motherly one. Braig, Reese said, provides comic relief, and so forth.

And come game time, the group provides just about anything a team might need there, too.

“These guys have just identified themselves, for this year, the face of Maryland lacrosse,” Reese said. “They’re just fun and an enjoyable group to be around . . . We haven’t even started games yet, so we’ll see. You want so badly for them to do well. I think that’s the hardest part as a coach.”

