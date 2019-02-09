Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) goes to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Chasson Randle (9) and guard Bradley Beal (3) defend Saturday night. It was Porter’s first game against his old team since being traded earlier in the week. (David Banks/Usa Today Sports)

For all of his six years in the NBA, Otto Porter Jr. has worn red. Still, Chicago’s vibrant ruby-colored jersey looks a bit odd on Porter. Not just for his former Washington Wizards teammates, whom he said goodbye to earlier this week after getting traded before a game in Milwaukee. The new work threads shock Porter, too.

“It was kind of weird,” Porter said about putting on a Bulls’ uniform. “Still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Count the Wizards’ 134-125 win over the Bulls on Saturday night as more than a dress rehearsal. Porter as well as the two players he swapped places with ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, appear to have adjusted to the fit of their new teams.

Porter, no longer the tertiary character in the Wizards’ triumvirate, said he never expected to leave Washington but has elevated to become a clear-cut leader on a young Bulls team. Porter shot in volume (6 of 15 overall) for 17 points.

[John Wall stays positive despite arduous road ahead]

Parker, free from Jim Boylen’s doghouse, could not figure out why his relationship soured with the Bulls coach but can now play the position where he feels most himself. Parker scored 20 points — a key part of a Wizards’ bench unit that produced a season-high 64 — as Washington improved to 24-32.

And Portis — well, no matter which jersey he wears, he sees red on the court — finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and made sure the Bulls felt his presence. Before the first quarter’s buzzer, Portis whacked Wayne Selden Jr.’s layup attempt off the glass.

The United Center served as the platform for all three players to perform in their roles. Each man had his own motivation.

“I do think it’s an emotional game,” said Boylen. “There are a lot of feelings in this game. You lose family members from your family and they’re with a different family now and then we gained a family member from that family.”

Porter looked like a new man in a Bulls’ uniform. Gone was the player who the Wizards spent the past two seasons chastising for not shooting enough. By the end of the first quarter, Porter had launched more shot attempts (five) than any Wizards player, including two-time all-star Bradley Beal (four). He seemed to rather enjoy one particular bucket against his former mates.

Though Porter prides himself as being a complete player who makes the right decisions, he attacked whenever possible and took Chasson Randle to the rim around the 3½ minute mark of the opening quarter. When Porter finished the play through a slap on his forearm, he walked toward his new teammates on the Bulls’ sideline and flexed his muscles.

[More NBA coverage at WashingtonPost.com]

Porter didn’t always need his brawn to best the Wizards. When Beal tried to find a teammate in the corner, Porter jumped the lane and intercepted the pass. Beal mouthed “my bad” while back peddling to the defensive end. However, when an opponent has six years of institutional knowledge working in his advantage, mistakes like that can happen.

“Yeah, I was telling coach everything there was to know about Washington,” Porter said, smiling, when asked about his first video session in breaking down the Wizards as an opponent. “Everything.”

“I was snitching,” he said.

For his film-room information, Porter has needed just three days to become a favorite of Boylen.

“Everyone has a different style of leadership. His approach already is respected. His spirit is acknowledged,” Boylen said. “When you have a guy in his second film session repeating what the coach is saying how we’re going to do stuff — and we ask questions during our film session, what is this? — and he’s the guy answering already, it’s powerful.”

Although Parker once shared a strong bond with Boylen, he spoke candidly before the game about the deterioration of that relationship.

This season with the Bulls, Parker started 17 straight games but his role changed after Fred Hoiberg was fired on Dec. 3. Once Boylen moved to the head seat, Parker went to the bench. Five games later, Parker fell completely out of the rotation.

“It was a total 180, definitely,” Parker said, sharing his view on how the relationship with Boylen changed.

“At that point, we never had controversy. I always had his back, you know, with things that we had in-house problems with. Always had his back, always had everybody’s back.

“Just to see that relationship go sour, not from my end but from his end, was just bad. Because you trust the guy,” Parker continued in a soft-spoken voice “He says all the things. I understand it’s his decisions and whatever, but it was just hard.”

As Parker sat at his locker before the game in front of a gaggle of reporters, he never raised his voice or changed his serene demeanor. However, through the first half, Parker turned expressive every time he saw an open lane. Parker hammered three dunks, including an especially forceful one that excited the Wizards’ bench. Teammates reacted so demonstrably, Beal spilled to the floor during the celebration.

Beal led all scorers with 31 points while Randle, who played close to his hometown and in front of many family and friends, scored a career-best 20 points. The Wizards shot 57.9 percent while seven players reached double figures.