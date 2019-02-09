

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wishes the league would give his team an international game. (David Goldman/AP)

To Aaron Rodgers, it’s well past time for the Green Bay Packers to take their talents overseas.

The NFL has played games in London since 2007, and expanded its British series to three games a year in 2014. Come the 2019 season, the league will play four games there: Bengals-Rams, Bears-Raiders, Texans-Jaguars and Panthers-Buccaneers.

That leaves one team having never played in London — the Green Bay Packers. When speaking to an NFL UK reporter ahead of the Super Bowl, Rodgers appeared quite cross over it.

“I’ve made my feelings known about how I want to get over there,” he said. “Our president has made it known.”

Rodgers blames lack of a trip on the Packers’ popularity, ironically. No matter the weather or opponent, Lambeau Field is sold out every week. And there are so many Green Bay fans around the country, he said, that opponents don’t want to sacrifice a home game to play in London when they’d have a potential sell out at their own stadium.

“We’re not going to give up a home game because we’re sold out for the next 30 years and nobody wants to give up a home game when we come to town,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully at some point the league will intervene and make us go there because we all want to go there.”

Feelings mutual Aaron!@AaronRodgers12 is eager to come to the 🇬🇧 with the @packers 🧀 pic.twitter.com/GLErp5vLK4 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 7, 2019

Rodgers likely does not have the most popular opinion among NFL players of the league’s London games. Rams’ running back Todd Gurley, for example, in 2017 said the overseas games “need to stop.”

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Gurley said (via the Associated Press). “We play Arizona; it’s a 45-minute flight. But instead we’ve got Arizona and us [here]. If we were to travel all the way from L.A., it’s 13 hours to travel, when you can just travel 45 minutes. But hey, whatever floats their boat.”

Rams Coach Sean McVay was quick to walk back Gurley’s comments at the time. “I think what Todd was talking about was some of the challenges just from a semantic standpoint of getting out of your rhythm and your routine just traveling,” McVay said. “But the fans have been great; he’ll be the first to tell you that. It does offer a great opportunity to compete in a different place.”

Rodgers said he was looking forward to the chance to see the sights with teammates and noted that traveling well ahead of the game could eliminate some of the concerns the Rams faced.

“I think the consensus is to be over there for a whole week. The [other NFL players] who said they went over there Thursday or Friday said it’s tough with the time change,” he said. “They were a little tired and plus you don’t get to do anything. Our week is not that bad schedule-wise other than Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so to get over there on like a Monday, you’ll be able to go around the city. Maybe there’s a game going on, a Premier League game we could watch, just to be able to enjoy the environment.

“There’s so many great fans over there. I’ve talked to folks in the UK. I went to Belfast last year. There’s Packers bars in all these countries. There’s one in Paris. [Former NASCAR driver and Rodgers’s girlfriend] Danica [Patrick] went to the one in Paris. It’s incredible. The reach of the NFL has become so great. It’s not on soccer’s level yet as far as number of people, but I’d love to get over there and be an ambassador.”

Getting the league to sign off could take some doing from its higher ups. For starters, one of the Packers’ road opponents would have to give up a home game. The two best candidates under those circumstances then would be the Dolphins in 2020 and Buccaneers in 2021.

Miami and Tampa Bay are hosting the Super Bowl in those respective years, and the NFL can force a Super Bowl host to flex one of their games to an international location.Since both teams struggling with attendance in 2018-19 — Miami was 20th in the league; Tampa Bay was 30th — they look like Rodgers’s best chance to take his game international.

