

Lagerald Vick, right, took an indefinite leave of absence from Kansas on Thursday. (Stephen Spillman/USA Today Sports)

This has to be it for one of college basketball’s most remarkable streaks. Right?

Kansas has claimed at least a share of the Big 12 title in each of the last 14 seasons, but that NCAA-record streak is in peril. Various setbacks — the latest arising Thursday when senior starter Lagerald Vick took an indefinite leave of absence from school — have made the Jayhawks more vulnerable than at any point in Coach Bill Self’s tenure.

At 17-6 overall and well on the way to a record 30th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, there are a lot of schools that would happily take the Jayhawks’ version of a down season. Still, there’s only so much even the most stable of programs can handle, as Kansas is learning this season as it sits at 6-4 in the Big 12 standings, two games back in the loss column to Kansas State.

[Little guys are taking over college basketball, and Markus Howard is leading the way]

First, there was the ongoing saga of suspended forward Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-9 forward who joined the Jayhawks in the middle of last season and averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. Kansas held De Sousa out of competition all season while his eligibility was investigated. Last week, the NCAA issued a two-year suspension because De Sousa’s guardian received payment from a booster and agent.

While De Sousa would have helped, the Jayhawks managed fine without him as they rolled to a 10-0 start. Then starting center Udoka Azubuike suffered a hand injury in practice in early January and was lost for the season.

Azubuike averaged 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 70.5 percent from the floor. A college team that loses a 7-foot, 270-pound rim protector in January will feel an impact. For Kansas, it meant splitting the next 10 games.

The Jayhawks’ loss at Kansas State on Tuesday put them in a tie for fourth in the Big 12 with Texas Tech, behind Kansas State (17-5, 7-2), Iowa State (18-5, 7-3) and Baylor (15-7, 6-3). It was already going to be tricky for Kansas to navigate the next eight games and climb into first.

Then came Thursday, when Self announced Vick’s leave. Vick is second on the team in scoring (14.1 per game), and his 45.5 percent shooting from three-point range ranks third in the Big 12. If he’s away for an extended stretch, the Jayhawks’ path to first place would narrow even more.

Regardless of whether they can pull it off again this season, their staying power atop their conference is worth saluting.

The Jayhawks’ run is made more impressive because the Big 12 has been recession-proof. Kansas earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament in 11 of the 14 years it won the league. Twice it was a No. 3 seed. In 2006, it was a No. 4 seed. In other words, the dominance of Self’s program was hardly ever a function of a down year for the rest of the conference.

Just how long has it been since the last time Kansas didn’t claim a portion of a Big 12 regular season championship?

Eddie Sutton was the coach of the first-place team (Oklahoma State) in 2004, the last time the Jayhawks didn’t finish first. His last game on the sideline was in 2008.

David Padgett was a Jayhawks freshmen in 2004. He spent last season as Louisville’s interim coach.

Of the 353 Division I basketball schools, only 23 (including Kansas) have not had a coaching change since the Jayhawks began their streak.

TCU is in its third conference since the Jayhawks reign began, having bounced from Conference USA to the Mountain West before becoming a Big 12 foe.

It’s worth remembering the streak has been in peril before. Last year, Kansas trailed Texas Tech by a game with five to play but rallied to win the Big 12 by two games. The Jayhawks pulled even with Texas in the last eight days of the regular season in both 2006 and 2008.

There are head-to-head opportunities to gain ground on Kansas State and Baylor (the Jayhawks split their season series with Iowa State). Even depleted, a team led by Dedric Lawson (19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) remains dangerous.

Yet while KenPom.com pegs the Jayhawks as at least a slight favorite in seven of their eight remaining games (including Saturday’s visit from Oklahoma State), the impact of Vick’s absence cannot be completely factored in yet.

Kansas can’t be written off, of course, and Self could yet cajole another regular season title if things break right. But it’s also time to acknowledge the very real chance there will be a Rock Chalk Runner-up (or worse) in the Big 12 for the first time in a decade and a half.

Read more:

For Virginia, turnover issues and Ty Jerome injury shadow Duke showdown

At Loyola Chicago, the Final Four banner casts a shadow

For the second time in three nights, a missed call has NCAA basketball gamblers in a tizzy

Bruno Fernando says after tangle with Nebraska player that he had no harmful intentions

Bracketology: Gonzaga deserves it’s No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament projection