

Maryland lacrosse player Roman Puglise on Saturday will honor his friend, Gus Lee, who died in December. (Courtesy Maryland Athletics)

When Gus Lee wore his Miami Dolphins beanie, he’d constantly get asked the same question: Why the Dolphins? Lee loved D.C. sports, including the Washington Redskins, yet the Miami hat, complete with a teal, orange and white puff of string at the top, kept him warm in the winter. His reasoning was simple.

“The colors are cool,” Lee would say. “Why wouldn't I like it?”

Lee’s hat sparked a saying that spread to the lacrosse team at Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax. Roman Puglise, now on Maryland’s team, remembers how he and the others would scream, “Fins up, juice up!” after big plays.

Puglise, also a Redskins fan, now wears a Dolphins beanie, too — the same version his friend wore. As sophomore at Maryland, Puglise receives the same question as Lee. Why the Dolphins?

His answer isn’t simple. It’s personal and painful. Yet, Puglise wears the hat anyway and doesn’t shy away from explaining. Lee, his close friend since eighth grade, died in December. The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported the cause of death was suicide. For Puglise, the healing process is ongoing, but he also knows by honoring his friend publicly, he has an avenue to start conversations about mental health.

On Saturday, when Maryland faces the University of Richmond, the school where Lee played football, Puglise will trade his No. 8 jersey for No. 23, the number Lee wore on his high school lacrosse team. Puglise thought about making a permanent switch, but then decided since Lee knew him as No. 8, he’d keep that one. The Terrapins will also sign a No. 23 Maryland jersey to give to Lee’s family.

“It’s going to be an emotional day, especially playing Richmond,” Puglise said Friday. “But I think it’s a great way to honor him and to live out his legacy and, in the same sense, raise awareness.”

In high school, Lee played lacrosse and football, and also ran track. He was always in the weight room. On the lacrosse field, Lee was fast, tenacious and didn’t mind the “dirty work,” Puglise said. The door for Lee to become a Division I athlete seemed to open wider through football, though, so while Puglise said his friend excelled in both sports, that’s the one he pursued at the next level. But Puglise also thinks Lee always wanted to play college lacrosse, so maybe wearing his old jersey number is a way to give him that dream for a day.

Puglise and Lee, both defensive middies, played club lacrosse together starting in eighth grade, and Lee joined the Paul VI team when he transferred there as a junior. They had a group of about 10 close friends, all bonded through lacrosse. Lee was passionate about sports and could be loud to get his point across.

When Maryland played Cornell in the NCAA quarterfinals last year, many of Puglise’s high school friends watched from the front row in Annapolis. Lee, Puglise said, was “the only one that has his shirt off — just screaming, going crazy, heckling kids on Cornell.”

This summer, Puglise’s family went on vacation to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Puglise was still rehabbing from shoulder surgery and worked as a coach, so he stayed home. When he had a couple days off, he drove down with Lee and another friend to surprise his family.

Puglise remembers how Lee played with his cousins and loved the family’s crab feast so much that the rest of the summer, whenever they had steamed blue crabs, Puglise would invite Lee over.

Puglise first heard Lee was missing on a Monday night in December. The next day, Puglise had just worked out at the Varsity Team House when a friend — the same one who joined Puglise and Lee at the Outer Banks — called with the news.

“I remember sitting on my scooter just bawling my eyes out,” Puglise said.

Puglise called his parents, and Puglise’s father, Paul, said he called Maryland Coach John Tillman. Puglise sat with Heather Arianna, the team’s academic advisor, for a couple hours before his dad arrived in College Park to bring him home.

Within a few days of Lee’s death, Puglise’s new Miami Dolphins hat arrived. He and a few dozen others all bought one, and many took their beanies to a shop in the mall that could personalize the hats. The back of Puglise’s beanie has Roman numerals representing Lee’s birthday and the day he died.

Lee left a letter that Puglise, other friends and family have all read. At Lee’s funeral, the eulogy included an excerpt. Puglise said his friend “wanted his thoughts to be shared with the world and make sure no one ever suffered what he went through.” Lee’s family donated the 20-year-old’s brain for concussion research.

After Puglise and his teammates returned from winter break, Puglise asked Tillman if he could tell the team the story of his friend. He cited statistics about the number of people who struggle with mental health issues, and his message was that it’s okay to show weakness, even as an athlete.

“I never thought I'd cry in front of the coaches unless it was tears of joy winning a national championship,” Puglise told his teammates. “But that week, when everything kind of hit the fan, I was crying more in front of them than I was in front of my parents, but I don't think they think anything less of me.”

Wearing the Dolphins hat can be hard for Puglise at times, and wearing Lee’s No. 23 at Saturday’s game might be emotional, too.

But he also knows by doing so, maybe someone, even just one person, will ask why.

Read More on the Maryland Terrapins:

Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill enters NCAA’s transfer portal

Senior class of Maryland women’s lacrosse bonded fast, and the rest has been history

Maryland takes care of business in dominant performance against Northwestern

Maryland football player was hospitalized as precaution after team workout, released next day