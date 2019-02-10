

Steve Spurrier never met a play he didn't react to. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Something called the Alliance of American Football made its debut Saturday night and here’s what we learned about the first of the league’s nine regular-season weekends.

For one thing, whatever they’re paying Steve Spurrier, it isn’t enough.

The ol’ head ball coach, who led the Washington Redskins from 2002-2003, returned to the sideline Saturday night, coachin’ up the Orlando Apollos. Nearly 21,000 people showed up and saw the Apollos beat the Atlanta Legends, 40-6, with Spurrier, 73, coaching for the first time since 2015. The game was vintage Spurrier, with a mic catching him delivering the play call to the quarterback with the conclusion: “Tell him to catch it this time.”

"Tell him to catch it this time."



Some sound advice from Steve Spurrier. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sNI09aadlW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

The Spurrier known for his fun-and-gun offense dialed it up immediately, calling a deep post throw on the first play of the game. “We were going for it,” he said. Of course, they were. This is Steve Spurrier.

I never dreamed of living in a world where creating new Spurrier GIFs were possible



but here we are pic.twitter.com/RdBJUkrsSw — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 10, 2019

“I think the fans had a good time,” said Spurrier, now 6-0 in his debuts with the six teams he has coached. “They saw enough good plays, especially after the first quarter.”

Along the way, Spurrier took a page out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ playbook.

It clearly wasn’t the NFL, as anyone watching San Antonio’s 15-6 victory over San Diego quickly discovered when Shaan Washington delivered a monster hit on Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici.

Shaan Washington can BRING IT. pic.twitter.com/7VqYNk3DwD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

That kind of hit might not go over in the NFL, but this is the AAF and initial ratings were promising. Sports TV Ratings said the first game on CBS ‏averaged 2.913 million viewers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern. Over on ABC, the NBA game drew 2.524 million viewers during that time slot, although ESPN said the ABC broadcast peaked with a 3.2 rating around 11 p.m.

For media - some inaccurate ratings reports/comparisons this a.m. - the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC broadcast last night generated a 2.1 metered market rating. It peaked w/ a 3.2 rating from 11-11:15pm ET. The NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC series is up four % from last season. pic.twitter.com/V4neuoMVCv — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) February 10, 2019

Overall, it was kind of fun, with Sunday promising the debut of former San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary as the coach of the Memphis Express in a 4 p.m. Eastern game against the Birmingham Iron (CBS Sports Network). At 8 p.m., the Salt Lake Stallions play the Arizona Hotshots (NFL Network).

[Faster games, no kickoffs and Steve Spurrier: A quick guide to the AAF]

Keep an eye on these key differences from the NFL, as chronicled last week by The Post’s Matt Bonesteel. A ninth member of the officiating crew, a “SkyJudge,” will sit in the press box and “use real-time technology to correct clear errors involving player safety anytime during a game, and pass interference inside of five minutes left in the fourth quarter,” the AP reported.

There are no extra points; every touchdown is followed by a two-point conversion attempt. Field goals are an option only in regulation.

In overtime, each team will get the ball only once with a first and goal from the 10. They have to score a touchdown and go for two. And games can end in a tie.

In @TheAAF, you'll get to hear the referees during a replay review. pic.twitter.com/PdDsTTmQdx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

There are no kickoffs, with each team starts a possession after a score or at the start of a half at its 25-yard line. Which means that onside kicks are not allowed. Instead, teams will attempt the equivalent of a fourth-and-12 play from their 28-yard line. A conversion means a team keeps the ball.

Every player is paid the same three-year, non-guaranteed $250,000 contract with built-in bonuses for meeting performance goals. Each weekend, there will be four games, two each on Saturday night, one on Sunday afternoon and another on Sunday night, with the schedule culminating in the title game on April 27 — the last day of the NFL draft.

Read more from The Post:

‘Everyone walks on eggshells around the NFL’: Bob Costas tells the story of being taken off Super Bowl LII

Lindsey Vonn ends her storied skiing career with an emotional run and a bronze medal

Barry Svrluga: Always brave, Lindsey Vonn wills her broken body to one last podium appearance

Otto Porter Jr. ‘snitches’ on his old team, but the Wizards still take down the Bulls