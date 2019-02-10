

Luka Doncic is averaging more than 20 points per game in the NBA, more than in any of his European league seasons. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

For Luka Doncic, one of the best things about the NBA is that he finally has room to spread out.

The Dallas Mavericks’ sensational rookie forward said Friday in an interview with EuroHoops.net that he finds it easier to score in the NBA than he did while playing in Europe, where he played as a younger teenager in Spain’s Liga ACB.

Doncic averaged 14.5 points in his final of four seasons for Real Madrid, before entering the NBA draft last June. Since arriving in Dallas, though, he’s averaging 20.6 points per game and has seen an increase in his three-point shooting, from 30.9 percent to 34.9 percent.

Doncic attributed the scoring boost to some of the rules that make the NBA game more offense-friendly but also to the larger court in American basketball. The NBA uses courts that are 94 feet by 50 feet, or 4,7000 square feet. European teams play on FIBA-regulation courts that are 91.86 feet by 49.21 feet or 4,520.43 square feet.

And that extra 180 square feet really makes a difference, Doncic said.

“Here [in the NBA] its easier to score compared to Europe, of course,” he said. “In Europe, the court is smaller and here there is the [defensive] three seconds rule. I think it’s easier to score here.”

Doncic also is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game as an NBA rookie, which made him an unexpected All-Star Game snub. The 19-year-old is in the midst of a historic rookie season and could become just the fifth first-year player ever to average 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. The other players: Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tyreke Evans. Doncic finished second in fan voting among Western Conference players, behind only LeBron James, but finished eighth in player voting and sixth in media voting.

“I wanted to go [to the All-Star Game] and I was very disappointed when they told me I wasn’t,” Doncic said. “What matters is the people who voted for me. I was impressed and that’s what matters most to me. Maybe next year I’ll be there.”

Doncic may not be the rule, however, when it comes to making the leap from Euro-ball to the NBA. Marc Gasol scored 15.3 points per game his final season in Europe, but it took him seven years in the NBA to match that scoring output. Nikola Jokic averaged 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds in Europe, but in his first season stateside, he only scored 10 points per game with 7.0 rebounds. (He’s up to 20.4 points per game and 10.5 rebounds in his fourth season, however.)

Kristaps Porzingas, who joined Doncic in Dallas at the trade deadline, found his offensive game right away when he came to the NBA in 2015. In Europe, he scored 11.0 points each game. But in his NBA rookie season, he scored 14.3 points per game with the Knicks and worked his way up to an average of 22.7 points this season before a knee injury ended his year.

Despite the injury, Doncic is looking forward to putting his scoring talents alongside his fellow European.

“It’s something special what we’re going to have here with Porzingis,” Doncic said. “He is a great player and we can do many good things. We already knew each other, we played many times against and now, finally, we play together. We can do great things.”

