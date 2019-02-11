

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Wolverhampton on Monday

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Manchester United

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Arsenal

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s, no match scheduled (might move to Sporting Kansas City)

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: in the 18 but did not play in 6-0 victory over MK Dons in FA Cup

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 81 in 2-0 victory over Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Millwall

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Rotherham

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-3 defeat to Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw at Oxford

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Charlton

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 18): entered in the 67th in 5-0 victory over St. Johnstone in FA Cup

Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: going on loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence

Celtic defender Manny Perez: going on loan to USL’s North Carolina FC

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock in FA Cup

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: no match scheduled

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory at St. Mirren in FA Cup

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 19): entered in 90+ in 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 63rd in 2-0 victory over Nurnberg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-3 draw at Freiburg

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): entered in the 88th in 4-0 victory over Augsburg

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 65th in 3-0 victory over Stuttgart

Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): not in the 18 for Cologne II’s 0-0 draw at Aachen

Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II, not in the 18

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: Hertha II at Neugersdorf, ppd.

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II, no match scheduled

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): Bremen II, no match scheduled

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): Bayern II, no match scheduled

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): Hannover II, no match scheduled

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): Freiburg II, no match scheduled

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: did not play

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Duisburg

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Bochum

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Union Berli

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Magdeburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 55 in 3-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Cologne

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 70 in 2-0 defeat to Sonnenhof

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in the 46th in 2-1 defeat to Meppen

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt (age 20): entered in the 65th (red in 80th) in 1-0 defeat at Fortuna Cologne

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: in the 18 but did not play

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 31 (injured) in 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais in French Cup quarterfinals

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: played the first 45 in 2-1 victory at La Roche-sur-Yon in French Cup quarterfinals

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: in the 18 but did not play

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 58 in 2-0 defeat at Paris in French Cup quarterfinals

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: at Brest on Monday

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Primera Division Femenina

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Granadilla

Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 90th) in 4-1 victory over Excelsior

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. Roda on Monday

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Eindhoven

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Zulte-Waregem

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Eupen

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 6-0 victory at Ouriense

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: entered in the 39th in 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Basel

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): entered in the 84th in 3-3 draw with Brondby

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Horsens

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): entered in 88th

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Randers

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): at Vendsyssel on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason

Damallsvenskan

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Vaxjo in Swedish Cup

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 7-1 victory at Kalmar in Swedish Cup

Kalmar defender Shade Pratt: not in the 18

Linhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Rosengard in Swedish Cup

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory at Jitex in Swedish Cup

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 5-1 victory over AIK in Swedish Cup

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Ljusdal in Swedish Cup

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: winter break

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: winter break

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Hapoel Raanana

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: at Bnei Sakhnin on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: winter break

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 120 (scored in 2nd) in 4-2 extra-time defeat to Perth in semifinals

Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: played 98 (red card)

Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 64

Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 120 (scored in 86th, assist)

Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 120

Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 114

Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 120

Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 2-1 victory at Brisbane in semifinals

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90

Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: played 90

Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 87 (assist)

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90

Melbourne City defender Hailie Mace: season complete (2 matches, 1 start, 1 goal)

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)

Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)

Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)

Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)

Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)

Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)

Canberra midfielder Paige Nielsen: season complete (5 matches, 5 starts)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 69 in 0-0 draw at Tucuman

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Puebla

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: not in the 18

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Club America

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Chivas

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Monterrey

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18