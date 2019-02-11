Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Wolverhampton on Monday
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Manchester United
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Arsenal
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Liverpool
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s, no match scheduled (might move to Sporting Kansas City)
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: in the 18 but did not play in 6-0 victory over MK Dons in FA Cup
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 81 in 2-0 victory over Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Millwall
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Rotherham
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-3 defeat to Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips: not in the 18
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw at Oxford
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Charlton
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 18): entered in the 67th in 5-0 victory over St. Johnstone in FA Cup
Celtic defender Andrew Gutman: going on loan to USL’s Charlotte Independence
Celtic defender Manny Perez: going on loan to USL’s North Carolina FC
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock in FA Cup
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: no match scheduled
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory at St. Mirren in FA Cup
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 19): entered in 90+ in 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 63rd in 2-0 victory over Nurnberg
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 90 (assist) in 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): not in the 18
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-3 draw at Freiburg
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): entered in the 88th in 4-0 victory over Augsburg
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 65th in 3-0 victory over Stuttgart
Cologne goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): not in the 18 for Cologne II’s 0-0 draw at Aachen
Cologne forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): Cologne II, not in the 18
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: Hertha II at Neugersdorf, ppd.
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: Nurnberg II, no match scheduled
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): Bremen II, no match scheduled
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18): Bayern II, no match scheduled
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): Hannover II, no match scheduled
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): Freiburg II, no match scheduled
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 17): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: no match scheduled
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: did not play
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: no match scheduled
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Duisburg
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Bochum
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Union Berli
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Magdeburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 55 in 3-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Cologne
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 70 in 2-0 defeat to Sonnenhof
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in the 46th in 2-1 defeat to Meppen
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt (age 20): entered in the 65th (red in 80th) in 1-0 defeat at Fortuna Cologne
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: in the 18 but did not play
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 31 (injured) in 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais in French Cup quarterfinals
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: played the first 45 in 2-1 victory at La Roche-sur-Yon in French Cup quarterfinals
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: in the 18 but did not play
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: played 58 in 2-0 defeat at Paris in French Cup quarterfinals
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: at Brest on Monday
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Primera Division Femenina
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Granadilla
Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 90th) in 4-1 victory over Excelsior
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. Roda on Monday
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Eindhoven
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Cercle Brugge
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Zulte-Waregem
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Eupen
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 6-0 victory at Ouriense
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: did not play
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: entered in the 39th in 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Basel
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): entered in the 84th in 3-3 draw with Brondby
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Horsens
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): entered in 88th
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Randers
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): at Vendsyssel on Monday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: preseason
Damallsvenskan
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Vaxjo in Swedish Cup
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 7-1 victory at Kalmar in Swedish Cup
Kalmar defender Shade Pratt: not in the 18
Linhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Rosengard in Swedish Cup
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory at Jitex in Swedish Cup
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 5-1 victory over AIK in Swedish Cup
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Ljusdal in Swedish Cup
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: winter break
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: winter break
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Hapoel Raanana
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: at Bnei Sakhnin on Monday
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: winter break
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Melbourne Victory midfielder Christine Nairn, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 120 (scored in 2nd) in 4-2 extra-time defeat to Perth in semifinals
Melbourne Victory defender Samantha Johnson, on loan from Utah Royals: played 98 (red card)
Melbourne Victory midfielder Dani Weatherholt, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 64
Perth forward Rachel Hill, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 120 (scored in 86th, assist)
Perth defender Kathleen Naughton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 120
Perth midfielder Alyssa Mautz, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 114
Perth midfielder Nikki Stanton, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 120
Sydney defender Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 2-1 victory at Brisbane in semifinals
Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90
Sydney forward Savannah McCaskill, on loan from Sky Blue FC: played 90
Sydney midfielder Danielle Colaprico, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: played 87 (assist)
Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90
Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90
Melbourne City defender Hailie Mace: season complete (2 matches, 1 start, 1 goal)
Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Melbourne City forward Jasmyne Spencer, on loan from Seattle Reign: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
Adelaide midfielder Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts, 9 goals)
Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom, on loan from Portland Thorns: season complete (12 matches, 12 starts)
Newcastle defender Arin Gilliland, on loan from Chicago Red Stars: season complete (8 matches, 8 starts, 2 goals)
Newcastle forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (6 matches, 6 starts, 3 goals)
Newcastle defender Taylor Smith, on loan from Washington Spirit: season complete (ACL injury, 6 matches, 6 starts)
Western Sydney midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (9 matches, 9 starts)
Western Sydney defender Sydney Miramontez, on loan from Utah Royals: season complete (11 matches, 11 starts)
Canberra midfielder Paige Nielsen: season complete (5 matches, 5 starts)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 69 in 0-0 draw at Tucuman
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Puebla
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)
Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: not in the 18
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Club America
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Chivas
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Monterrey
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18