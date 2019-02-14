

Matt Kuchar and caddie David Ortiz, in happier times after the Mayakoba Golf Classic. (Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar on Wednesday described his dealings with Mexican caddie David Ortiz, who has accused the PGA Tour veteran of lowballing him on his fee after he helped Kuchar win the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November, a victory that earned Kuchar $1.26 million.

“I think people know me well enough to know I wasn’t trying to get away with anything, that is not how I operate,” Kuchar said in a chat with Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger, adding he was “disappointed” and “sad” about how the story has played out.

Ortiz, a caddie at the Mexican club where the tournament was played, was filling in for Kuchar’s usual caddie, who did not make the trip. He claimed to have agreed to $3,000 for the tournament, plus an unspecified cut of Kuchar’s winnings. But after the event, Ortiz said Kuchar handed him an envelope filled with $5,000 in cash, well below the 10 percent cut caddies usually make with a winning golfer.

Kuchar gave Bamberger his recollection of the agreement: He would pay Ortiz $1,000 if he missed the cut, $2,000 if he made the cut, $3,000 for a top 20 finish and $4,000 for a top 10.

“The extra $1,000 was, ‘Thank you — it was a great week,’ " Kuchar told Bamberger. “Those were the terms. He was in agreement with those terms. That’s where I struggle. I don’t know what happened. Someone must have said, ‘You need much more.’ ”

Ortiz has said that as a local, temporary caddie he did not expect to be paid the full 10 percent of Kuchar’s winnings but instead was hoping for $50,000. After repeated attempts to contact Kuchar, someone in the golfer’s camp offered to pay Ortiz $15,000, bringing his total to $20,000 for the weekend. He declined the payment.

Kuchar told Bamberger on Wednesday that Mark Steinberg, his agent, offered the extra payment in an attempt at damage control but that the money would have come out of Kuchar’s pocket.

On his busiest days caddying at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where the tournament took place, Ortiz said he makes around $200.

“For a guy who makes $200 a day, a $5,000 week is a really big week,” Kuchar said.

