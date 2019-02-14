

Riviera was no oasis on Thursday morning.(Reed Saxon)

"It never rains in Southern California,” or so the AM Gold hit of 1972 alleges. Try telling that to the 10 groups of golfers who tried to get going Thursday morning in the first round of the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Heavy rain from the Pineapple Express weather phenomenon swept in from the Pacific Ocean about 50 minutes after the first tee time at Riviera, leading tournament officials to suspend play. Then, in a rare move, officials announced that the leader board would be swept clean and that everyone would start over once play resumed.

Steve Rintoul, the senior tournament referee, said in a PGA Tour interview that a “very unusual and unfortunate set of circumstances” led to the decision to wipe out the morning’s scores.

“During the suspension, our committee convened. Mark Russell, the tournament director, addressed the players, and the decision was made, due to the fact that we’ve played so little golf in the first round, and not knowing when the first round is going to resume again, to go ahead and cancel and nullify all scores for the first round and start the field clean again when we get a chance,” Rintoul said.

Rintoul added that the next announcement about when play actually will restart will come at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. The rain is expected to let up after that, though more could fall Friday before things clear up for the weekend (winds could play a factor in all four rounds, however).

“Everyone would like to have a champion on Sunday evening, but we’re dealing with Thursday right now, Thursday morning, and trying to get this first round started, and that was our intention” at 6:40 a.m. local time when the first players teed off, Rintoul said. “Conditions deteriorated quickly, and the fact that we played so little golf in the first round was a big factor in our decision to nullify the scores and cancel the round.”

The last time the PGA Tour was forced to restart a round in such a way was in 2013, when a thunderstorm hit the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts about an hour after the third round began. Zach Johnson and Stuart Appleby, who were in the first group that day, had reached the sixth hole when play was halted, though neither seemed all that affected: After the reset, Johnson would shoot a 4-under-par 67 and Appleby a 3-under 68. Rory McIlroy, who was on the fourth hole when the storm rolled in, gave himself the same eight-foot birdie putt on the first hole after the restart, sinking a shot he had missed hours earlier.

Only about 20 golfers had tallied scores when play was halted Thursday, including Phil Mickelson, who started on the 10th hole and proceeded to find the sand on each of his first three shots. But he chipped in from a green-side bunker to make par, a nice save that, alas, will no longer count.

