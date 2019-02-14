

Seneca Valley is making Justin Sickeri the fourth football coach in program history. (Courtesy of Seneca Valley Athletics/Courtesy of Seneca Valley Athletics)

In the summer of 2010, Justin Sickeri, the junior varsity football coach at Northwest, took some of his players to Frostburg State’s annual football camp.

During a cool-down period between camp activities, Sickeri found himself in the same room as renowned football coach Al Thomas, who won a Maryland record eight state championships, five at Seneca Valley.

“As a young coach in the room, my mouth was shut and my ears were open,” Sickeri said. “I was just taking it all in.” Maybe one day, Sickeri thought, “I can be even slightly compared to Thomas.”

Nine years later, Sickeri has taken the reins at Seneca Valley. On Thursday, the school named him the fourth coach in program history.

Sickeri, 38, comes from Poolesville after a 3-7 season as its varsity coach. He spent the previous six seasons as Northwest’s offensive coordinator, winning two state titles and three region championships.

“[Leaving Poolesville] was a difficult decision,” said Sickeri, who’s also a history teacher there. “The administration over there, the staff, everything was great at Poolesville. But this Seneca Valley job is something I’ve dreamed about since I started coaching in the county. It’s something I couldn’t pass up. It’s an opportunity for me to advance my coaching career at a school where legends have coached here.”

Sickeri succeeds 15-year coach Fred Kim, who was released following Seneca Valley’s second losing season (2-8) in history amid declining enrollment as the school began construction. But the student body is expected to double when rebuilding is complete in 2020, a major contributor in Sickeri’s interest.

The other two coaches in Seneca Valley history are Thomas and Terry Changuris, who won seven state championships in a 10-year span.

Seneca Valley has won 12 state championships — more than any other school in Maryland.

“There’s a little bit of pressure there,” Sickeri said. “But, honestly, I’m viewing it as a challenge, kind of having an opportunity to hopefully be compared to those three guys. That’d be an honor. Being able to coach here is an honor.”

Sickeri envisions a high-tempo, aggressive brand of football. And while he’s the first head coach in program history to not have any prior ties, either as an alumnus or assistant, Sickeri said he understands the significance of its rich history.

“No one could match the track record Justin brought,” Seneca Valley Athletic Director Jesse Irvin said. “He’s familiar with Germantown and working with athletes from Germantown. The excitement of what he’s going to bring, the passion of what he believes Seneca Valley is going to be … that’s what set him apart.”

When Northwest Coach Mike Neubeiser came to the crosstown school and promoted Sickeri to offensive coordinator in 2011, the two took over a team that went 1-9 the year prior. In two years, Neubeiser and Sickeri were state champions. Now, those circumstances meet Sickeri yet again.

“It’s exactly the same situation,” Sickeri said. “I’m hoping to emulate that kind of success here. … We start workouts Tuesday. It’s time to get after it.”