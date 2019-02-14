

Kevin Durant restrains Steve Kerr after he was ejected Wednesday night in Portland. (Jaime Valdez/USA Today)

The outburst included a Belichickian spike of his clipboard and required the assistance of Kevin Durant, who escorted Steve Kerr from the court late in the Golden State Warriors’ loss Wednesday night to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

What on earth had so ignited the coach of the team with the best record in the Western Conference in its final game before All-Star Weekend? Draymond Green — but not in the way you might think. It was the fact that, upon review, Green’s foul of Zach Collins with four minutes left in the game was deemed flagrant.

Kerr erupted, threw his clipboard and started yelling at an official, who instantly slapped him with a technical. He wasn’t finished, though, and choice words led to his ejection. So angry was he that Durant stepped in as a buffer and escort, with Stephen Curry trailing as Durant, with a small smile, walked Kerr off the court.

“I was just shocked that it was called a flagrant foul. That was head-scratching that that could be called a flagrant foul,” Kerr told reporters afterward. “The guy’s gonna go in for a dunk, you’ve got to make sure he doesn’t dunk it. So I told Kenny [referee Ken Mauer] that I begged to differ.”

As for the clipboard spike, “I forgot about that one. There might have been a couple of other words in there, too.”

Undoubtedly. So let’s look at the call. How bad was it?

This is the flagrant foul that led to Steve Kerr spiking his clipboard and getting tossed. pic.twitter.com/3FK224Wuhn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2019

This is a flagrant foul in the NBA, but Bradley Beal can take 5 steps without getting called for a travel.



I’m really done 😂 pic.twitter.com/iokCrUitiq — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) February 14, 2019

Kerr said he thought it was “a good, hard foul” and he wasn’t alone. “If that Draymond Green foul was flagrant, then the NBA needs to rethink flagrant fouls altogether,” the Athletic’s Michael Lee tweeted. “Steve Kerr had every right to go bonkers on referee Ken Mauer because that call was weak sauce.” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith chimed in: “That was a B.S. flagrant foul called on @Money23Green. That was a basketball play. Steve Kerr has every right to go ballistic. The @NBA is great, except in moments like this. I could question what they’ll start handing out to officiate these games, but I don’t want any trouble.”

Green expressed some frustration, saying, “I got a lot of ball” on it (via ESPN). “I don’t know. It’s the Draymond rule.”

Kerr didn’t say whether he erupted to keep Green from doing so and Green was just happy that Kerr had gone to bat for him. “That was amazing, he was great,” Green said. “I enjoyed that.”

Read more from The Post:

Joel Embiid’s timely leap saves Oscar nominee Regina King and Tracy Morgan from getting crushed

He stopped selling Nike products because of Colin Kaepernick. Now his store is closing.

‘The clock is ticking’: Nationals players are also waiting out the Bryce Harper situation

The next Usain Bolt? Meet the 7-year-old sprinter who might be the fastest kid you’ve ever seen

Was the Joe Flacco trade a good move for the Broncos? The Internet says: Flac-no!