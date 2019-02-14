

Australian Chloe Logarzo, shown against Japan in last year's Women's Asian Cup final. (Raad Adayleh/Associated Press)

The Washington Spirit is on the brink of acquiring two Australian players, including national team midfielder Chloe Logarzo, people close to the negotiations said Thursday. The other player is Logarzo’s Sydney FC teammate, midfielder Amy Harrison.

Logarzo will arrive on loan from Sydney; Harrison is a transfer.

Details were expected to be announced soon. A Spirit spokesman said the organization did not want to comment.

Logarzo, 24, has made 37 appearances and scored six goals for sixth-ranked Australia, which will be among the contenders at the Women’s World Cup in France this summer. She scored against the top-ranked United States last summer during a Tournament of Nations match in East Hartford, Conn., finishing a blistering counterattack.

Logarzo has spent most of her club career with Sydney FC. She also had spells with Newcastle (Australia), Eskilstuna (Sweden) and Avaldsnes (Norway).

Her most recent appearance for the national team came in November during a 5-0 victory over Chile. She played 73 minutes and recorded an assist.

Harrison, 22, has not played for the national team since late 2017. She has been part of the Sydney squad since 2012, missing the 2016 campaign with a knee injury.

This weekend, Sydney will host Perth Glory in the W-League championship game. Spirit goalkeeper Audrey Bledsoe is playing on loan for Sydney during the National Women’s Soccer League offseason.

The Spirit, under new coach Richie Burke, will open training camp next month with a roster featuring U.S. national team players Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan. The league will kick off its seventh season April 13-14.