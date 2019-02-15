Baseball is back. Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Florida and Arizona this week to prepare for the 2019 season, reminding fans of one of the sport’s favorite idioms: Hope springs eternal.

After a whirlwind offseason and with two of the game’s biggest stars still unsigned, Major League Baseball’s pecking order seems as unresolved as ever. Washington, Philadelphia and New York all made significant roster moves to compete with an Atlanta team that won 90 games and the National League East in 2018. The Yankees added pitching to compete with the defending World Series champion Red Sox. The Rays came in third place in the American League East, but won 90 games.

St. Louis, sensing an opening in the NL Central, made a big splash trading for slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The Dodgers restructured and sent Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds.

The Giants, White Sox and Padres, all cellar dwellers in 2018, have made runs at signing Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, still unemployed as March nears.

So as much of the country prepares for a wet and cold weekend, here are some of the best photos from the first week of spring training.



A Rawlings glove sits on the field in Ft. Myers, Fla., as the Twins work out. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)



These Padres are reflected in the water Thursday in Peoria, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)



Padres pitcher Eric Yardley plays catch with a teammate. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)



New York Yankees players run drills on Thursday in Tampa. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)



New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He'll start against the Nationals on Opening Day. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)



Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton warms up in Ft. Myers. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)



New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka touches the pitching mound before drills on Thursday. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)



Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, left, watches as Max Scherzer throws a bullpen session on the first day of official workouts in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Nationals closer Sean Doolittle (62) throws a bullpen session. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin signs an autograph. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Emily Korman, of Sartell, Minn., holds her daughter Leikyn, 7 months, while they wait for autographs at the Twins’ facility in Ft. Myers. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)



A young fan watches the Mets in Port St. Lucie. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)



Nationals manager Dave Martinez talks with members of the media after the first day of official workouts. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)



Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen takes part in batting practice. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Minnesota catcher Tomas Telis works out in the batting cage. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)



Baseballs rest in a net as the Blue Jays get ready for a workout. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



A member of the grounds crew waters the pitching mounds before the Blue Jays practice. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto works in the bullpen. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)



White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome poses for a photo at the Camelback Ranch practice fields in Phoenix. (Joe Camporeale/USA Today)



St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt speaks to the media on Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)



Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria prepares his bat on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)



Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Krol joins other teammates as they stretch during workouts in Goodyear, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)



Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis fields a ball. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)



Shohei Ohtani arrives for a news conference at the Los Angeles Angels’ spring baseball training facility in Tempe, Ariz., on Wednesday. The AL Rookie of the Year is recovering from Tommy John surgery. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)



Balls sit on a ledge as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber delivers a pitch during a bullpen session. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

