A Wisconsin high school principal apologized Thursday after a number of his students taunted an opposing basketball player, Jalen Johnson, with images that showed him resembling someone in blackface. The principal said that one student was suspended in connection with an incident that “sends a bad message, intended or not.”

The superintendent for the standout player’s school, Nicolet High in Glendale, Wis., said in a statement that the images were taken from a photo Johnson posted to social media in which he was wearing “a charcoal facial mask.” The superintendent added that he could not “speak to the motivation or intent” the students, from Port Washington High, had “in displaying this photo, whether a harmless skin-care prank or a more deeply troubling, racially motivated scenario,” but he said that Johnson was a “fine, upstanding young man” who “deserves to be treated with respect and courtesy by all students and people, no matter what bench they are rooting for.”

Johnson, a 17-year-old junior who is a coveted recruit by major college programs, said in a tweet Wednesday evening that the incident was “UNACCEPTABLE.” His tweet, posted after he notched a triple-double in the win over Port Washington during which the taunting took place, showing the students holding up the image.

Johnson also retweeted a post from his older brother that declared the incident to be “not funny or okay by any means.”

“I really don’t want to believe it was an act of racism, I wanna believe it was an act of distraction and trying to throw him off his game,” Rod Johnson, a junior forward for Chattanooga, said in his tweet. “With that being said, I come from Wisconsin and know how some of the people go about their business and the racism that happens.”

The Port Washington principal, Eric Burke, said (via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) his understanding was that one of his students made copies of the image and passed them around the student section, located behind a basket. The images were kept hidden until Johnson went to the free throw line at that basket, at which point they were brandished in an attempt to rattle him, before being quickly taken away by school officials.

Burke told the Journal Sentinel that he was “assuming” his students “didn’t understand how it could be construed.” He added, “But when I talked to them about it, it was ‘Oh.’ Then they got it.”

In a statement, Burke said that he and others in his school district “teach acceptance and respect, and this goes against the mission of our district to educate all students on the importance and value of respecting others.” Describing the episode as “an opportunity for all of us to learn to be more accepting of others and embrace our diversity,” he said, “This conduct can be viewed as harmful and hateful. We condemn such behavior because this is not representative of the values of our District."

The topic of blackface, and the wounds its usage has caused for almost two centuries in the black community, have been the subject of major national news recently, after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was linked to an image from his medical school yearbook page, showing a man in blackface standing next to another man dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member. Northam initially admitted he was one of the people in the photo, then denied it but acknowledged darkening his skin in the 1980s to impersonate Michael Jackson.

That scandal grew after Virginia’s attorney general, Mark Herring, admitted that he also darkened his skin in 1980, to impersonate rapper Kurtis Blow. “It sounds ridiculous even now writing it,” Herring said in a statement earlier this month. “But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

Burke said that his students “have expressed an interest in apologizing” to Johnson and the Nicolet fans for the incident. “We are glad that our students feel that way,” he said, “because they should know that these actions were wrong and that there are consequences to this harmful behavior.”

Read more from The Post:

He stopped selling Nike products because of Colin Kaepernick. Now his store is closing.

Report: Colin Kaepernick wanted $20 million to play in AAF

A chaotic style has this high school team topping 100 points — and driving opponents crazy