Let’s say you’re going to a Warriors game and are dressed for the occasion in your finest Stephen Curry jersey, only to arrive at the stadium to find that Curry is getting the night off or — let’s just throw logic out the window for this particular hypothetical — got traded to the Knicks or something. Now you’re stuck there for 2.5 hours wearing the jersey of a guy who isn’t even playing. Awkward.

But at some point in the future, the NBA will have your back. Literally. Behold, the future of customizable jersey-wear:

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled the jerseys, where the name and number can be changed using an app on your phone, on Friday in Charlotte at a Technology Summit tied to Sunday’s All-Star Game. It was part of a presentation in which a whole lot of futuristic ideas were thrown about:

Silver also mentioned fans entering games with face recognition without being stopped by a ticket taker, the ability for a fan elsewhere to watch the game from an attending fan via their Google glasses, hologram mascots, personalized game experience based on your profile & more. https://t.co/2Xn9wyUtxS — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 15, 2019

According to ESPN’s Mark J. Spears, Silver brought up all these innovations when discussing what the NBA experience might resemble in the year 2030, so it seems likely that these uniforms might not actually exist as a thing you can buy for a few years. And despite the gee-whiz aspect of it all, the jerseys have some limitations. They don’t make a whole lot of sense for actual in-game use, barring a player getting traded to the opposing team at halftime (insert Harrison Barnes joke here). And wouldn’t the NBA rather have fans repeatedly buying new jerseys instead of just one they just can change on the fly? It could crater the entire jersey-industrial complex. Plus, someone is going to hack the living daylights out of these things and suddenly it’s a moral panic.

But then again, Browns fans alone may make up a sizable portion of the market:

