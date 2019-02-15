

Anthony Davis’s shoulder injury is “nothing too bad,” allegedly. (Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press)

The forced cohabitation between Anthony Davis and the Pelicans entered a new stage of awkwardness on Thursday night when the six-time all-star, who very publicly wants out of New Orleans, injured his left shoulder with one second remaining in the first half against the Thunder. Davis did not stick around to watch his teammates score their 131-122 upset, leaving Smoothie King Center with agent Rich Paul at halftime to get an MRI exam:

Anthony Davis leaving the SKC with Rich Paul pic.twitter.com/lUhFTfWETb — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) February 15, 2019

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that the injury is just a contusion — it’s “nothing too bad,” a source tells her — and Davis could still play in Sunday’s All-Star Game after receiving treatment for the injury in Charlotte, site of this year’s game. But it’s yet another illustration of just how messed-up the situation is in New Orleans, home to a star player who wants out and a team that either couldn’t or simply didn’t trade him at the deadline. An injury to Davis is the last thing either wants to see right now.

After Thursday’s game, Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry aptly summed up the situation, calling it “a dumpster fire.”

Alvin Gentry has had enough on questions about Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/o1QfoJjyQv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 15, 2019

Two days earlier, Gentry told reporters that he was done talking about Davis’s trade demand and the resulting fallout, and he tried to keep things focused on the players who actually took the court for a full game on Thursday.

“We want guys to be professional and we want them to do this, but it’s hard for guys to go through what they’ve been through, and to be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I’m happy for all the guys. I just thought that they did a great job,” Gentry said.

He added that he didn’t know that Davis had left the arena and was asked whether that fact bothered him. His response: “I’m happy for the guys that played the game and we won. I’m gonna talk about the guys that played. They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That’s what’s important.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Davis’s “nothing too bad” injury becomes a more chronic ailment over the Pelicans’ final 23 game of the season, giving both parties an excuse to steer clear of each other.

