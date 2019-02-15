

The Pelicans fired GM Dell Demps Friday. Demps had been in the position in New Orleans since 2010. (Gerald Herbert/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE — Smack dab in the middle of all-star Sunday two years ago, Dell Demps executed a blockbuster trade for DeMarcus Cousins that overshadowed the NBA’s midseason showcase and landed a long-awaited superstar sidekick for franchise player Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans’ embattled general manager was back stealing the show at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, except this time it was for all the wrong reasons.

The Pelicans, embroiled in drama since Davis requested a trade in late-January, fired Demps on Friday and named special adviser Danny Ferry as his interim replacement. Demps, who was hired in 2010, had reported to New Orleans Saints president Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson, who has run the Saints and the Pelicans since the death of her husband, longtime owner Tom Benson, in 2018, in an unusual management arrangement. Under Demps, New Orleans made the playoffs twice and won just one playoff series since drafting Davis with the top pick in the 2012 draft.

It would probably take a 300-page book to fully document how Demps went from landing Cousins to losing Davis’s commitment in two years flat. The short version includes bad luck, years of rotating rosters and an aggressive power play by Davis’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, combined to make his position untenable.

[NBA trade deadline winners and losers: An Anthony Davis-sized miss for LeBron James]

The Cousins era in New Orleans is a helpful prism through which to view Demps’s downfall. In the aftermath of Cousins’s arrival, Davis seemed heartened by the prospect of teaming with a fellow University of Kentucky product. The two supersized stars made for an unorthodox fit in the modern small-ball game, but they struck a mutually beneficial balance and enjoyed a positive rapport.

But Cousins’s 2018 Achilles’ tendon tear marked the beginning of the end. Davis, who had spent years enduring his own minor injuries and extended health-related absences, valiantly carried the Pelicans to the second round of the playoffs without Cousins. Instead of welcoming back the rehabilitating all-star center, though, Demps failed to re-sign him last summer following acrimonious negotiations. Point guard Rajon Rondo, another key member of the playoff push, then left for the Los Angeles Lakers with little warning.

Suddenly, Davis was left to build on the biggest success of his career without his Twin Tower partner or his floor general. He was forced to start over for what probably felt like the fourth or fifth time in his seven-year career.

New Orleans fell out of the West’s packed playoff chase early this season, which surely played a role in Davis’s desire to seek greener pastures. His trade request cited the desire to find a team that could “win consistently and compete for a championship.” The Pelicans replied that they were “disappointed,” that they would work on their “own timeline,” and that their decision whether to trade Davis “would not be dictated by those outside the organization.”

[Magic Johnson says Pelicans did not act in good faith during Anthony Davis trade talks]

As the trade deadline approached, Demps resisted overtures from the Los Angeles Lakers and ultimately decided not to trade the 25-year-old all-NBA big man. That decision was defensible given that Davis will still command significant trade offers this summer, but it was not coupled with a clear plan for how to move forward in the meantime. Demps was also noticeably absent from the public messaging before, during and the decision, leaving Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry to handle most of the media deluge.

Even before the trade deadline passed, it was clear that the Davis affair had blindsided the Pelicans and left their management scrambling. They weren’t sure whether to play Davis down the stretch of the season — doing so would compromise their draft positioning and could lead to injury — and wiped his image from their pregame hype video. After the NBA insisted that Davis could not be shut down because he is healthy, New Orleans played him limited minutes. He subsequently looked like a shell of himself in a handful of games and the home crowd repeatedly booed him.

Of course, Demps could have avoided this ugliness by swinging a deal with the Lakers, or another suitor, before the Feb. 7 deadline. Doing so would have allowed his organization to turn the page and provided a clear direction heading into draft season and the summer. He might have been caught off guard by Davis’s unusually assertive trade request, but Demps’s decision to hide and to delay certainly contributed to the chaos.

Benson reportedly hit a breaking point on Thursday night, when Davis suffered a minor shoulder injury during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and left the arena before the final buzzer. Again, the Pelicans were positioned as bystanders to their own reality — at the mercy of their biggest star, and his agent. This was a plainly unhealthy dynamic, one Demps again bore partial responsibility for given his poor roster management over the years, his communication breakdown with Davis and Paul and his inability to quickly respond to the trade request with a palatable deal.

Demps’s tenure will be marked by a thousand what ifs. What if Cousins had never torn his Achilles’? What if New Orleans had paid up to keep Rondo? What if LeBron James hadn’t chosen the Lakers last summer and eyed Davis as a dream sidekick? What if Davis had waited until this summer to sign with Klutch or to issue his trade request?

An executive in Demps’s position could be forgiven for concluding that being fired was better, for his own reputation, than trading Davis for a less-than-ideal return. This way, he could at least be painted as a martyr with principles rather than a mere patsy whose legacy would be defined by a single deal.

But Demps’s conduct in recent weeks only set back the Pelicans’ next chapter, furthering their reputation as an unstable organization and leading TNT’s Charles Barkley, among others, to speculate that the franchise might not survive in New Orleans once Davis leaves. Demps was unprepared for this crisis, and for that he deserved to go.

