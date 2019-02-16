

Antonio Brown started the week by asking the Pittsburgh Steelers for a trade. He ended the week with an impromptu "ask me anything" session on Twitter. (Don Wright/AP, File)

Antonio Brown finally has some answers.

After months of leaving the most savvy of NFL prognosticators scratching their heads through his unpredictable behavior, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection filled in some of the gaps with an impromptu “ask me anything” session on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

To recap all the twists and turns: A number of outbursts during the season raised the hackles of Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. By late November after a loss to the Broncos, Roethlisberger criticized Brown for the route he ran on a game-sealing interception, further inflaming tensions between the two. After another disagreement during a walk-through for the final game of the season, Brown walked off the practice field and skipped the rest of the week’s practices and meetings and didn’t return to the Steelers’ facility for several days. He showed up to Heinz Field for the Week 17 game against the Bengals in a fur coat and did not play.

Brown began this week requesting a trade from Pittsburgh, and ended it by telling Twitter users he’d answer 10 of their questions, offering “real truth and real facts now.”

Twitter didn’t hold back.

The first question: What caused the conflict between Brown and Roethlisberger?

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Roethlisberger has said some something similar in the past.

“I think I have earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “and I’ll just be just as critical of myself [in the media], as well.”

“Being around for a long time with a lot of different players,” he added later. “You have to know how to motivate different guys in different ways. I think that’s part of being a leader, being a captain, just understanding players. Sometimes you just grab them off to the side, and sometimes you have to be honest with them.”

Next question: What would you tell people that say you only want a new team to get a new contract?

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Brown is in the middle of a four-year, $68 million contract. After his sixth straight season with 100 catches, and double-digit touchdowns four of the past five seasons, Brown would likely command even more money if he hit the open market.

Next question: What teams would Brown like to play for?

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

So that was a dodge. Brown has been linked to the 49ers, Broncos, Jets, Raiders, Colts and Cardinals. NFL players haven’t been shy about trying to recruit both him and Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire season in a contract dispute.

Even if Brown’s meeting with Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II goes well, Rooney said in January that it would be “hard to envision” Brown remaining with the team (via ESPN).

Next question: Is there any chance Brown stays with the Steelers?

Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more ! https://t.co/uWwi5mB3R3 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

So, that’s a pretty clear no.

The next Twitter user didn’t so much ask a question, as much as rant: “You sat out on our last game against the bengals (sic) . . . if you loved the game as much as you say regardless of your 70 million you made you shouldn’t be able to sit out so easily.”

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

It’s unclear which coach Brown is referencing. Tomlin? Someone else? Also, Brown reportedly didn’t have any injuries keeping him out of action. It’s also unclear if Brown needed an invitation to show up to the game against the Bengals or if he was expected to be there.

And though that wasn’t 10 questions, those are the only ones Brown fielded. He retweeted a video of a fan blog that showed him accepting Roethlisberger’s criticism to polish off the AMA session.

Yea it’s positively over negativity mid season why fire back this perfect example of being the bigger man! When I could easily point finger ! I pointed at me because i bet on me faith in me not no one else https://t.co/9XnNhZGPQg — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

So maybe Antonio Brown doesn’t have all the answers. Saturday he had a few.

