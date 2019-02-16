

Jalen Smith of Maryland battles for the ball against Zavier Simpson of Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Through the first 20 minutes at Crisler Center, Maryland’s offense appeared lifeless against Michigan’s suffocating defense. The Terrapins’ stars couldn’t score. Maryland continued to commit turnovers, allowing Michigan to build a comfortable lead.

When the teams returned from halftime, Maryland’s offense emerged and the Terps made their first six shots, all of which came from Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando, the team’s two leading scorers who had combined for just two points in the first 20 minutes of play.

But each time Maryland started to trim Michigan’s lead, which was as small as three points with 10:21 to go, the No. 6 Wolverines responded, sometimes with the help of Maryland’s self-destruction. The Terps could never overcome their slow start and fell, 65-52, dropping Coach Mark Turgeon’s record at Maryland to 0-19 on the road against ranked teams.

No. 24 Maryland (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) had 13 turnovers in the first half and then some critical miscues and ill-advised shots down the stretch in the second, eliminating the chance of a comeback against the Wolverines (23-3, 12-3). At one point in the first half, Maryland had more turnovers (11) than points (10).

Freshman Aaron Wiggins kept Maryland in the game, tying his career high with 15 points. The Terps’ only blip of promise in the first half came when Wiggins hit back-to-back three pointers to keep Michigan from running away early.

After a scoreless first half, Fernando began the second with six points in five minutes, helping fuel the team’s offensive turnaround, and finished the game with 12 points. Fernando, guarded by 7-foot-1 forward Jon Teske, struggled early and headed to the locker room with no points on 0-for-4 shooting. Fernando played just 10 minutes in the first half.

In Maryland’s previous six games, Cowan shot 31.7 percent from the field, compared to his season-long 40.1 shooting percentage. He still hasn’t returned to his normal self, but the junior guard reached double figures with 10 points against Michigan and had back-to-back three-pointers during Maryland’s run after halftime.

Even in the emphatic win over No. 12 Purdue earlier this week, Maryland started the game by missing seven straight shots and trailed the Boilermakers by eight at halftime before mustering an impressive second-half surge.

Against Michigan, Maryland trailed by nine at halftime — a seemingly small margin given the team’s 29.1 percentage from the field and the turnover woes. To close the half, however, the Wolverines made just two of their final 11 shots.

When Maryland played in Ann Arbor last season, Kevin Huerter hit a go-ahead three-pointer with three seconds remaining. But the then-No. 23 Wolverines’ Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman caught a long inbounds pass and drew a foul to set up the game-winning free throws.

Fans who criticize Turgeon point directly to his teams’ inability to beat ranked opponents on the road. Maryland has now lost 19 straight road matchups against top-25 programs. Turgeon also never beat a ranked team on the road during his four-year tenure at Texas A&M, making Turgeon’s most recent win under those circumstances in December 2007 at No. 15 Syracuse, when he led Wichita State.

Of the 75 teams in the six power conferences, Oregon State is the only program that has gone longer than Maryland without a win over a ranked team on the road. The Terrapins, however, have played well on the road this season, winning four conference games by double digits away from home, but they are still looking for that marquee road win.

