

NBA brothers Seth Curry (left) and Stephen Curry (right) will headline a loaded Three-Point Contest field on All-Star Saturday night in Charlotte. (Steve Dykes)

CHARLOTTE — Don’t be fooled by the lack of household names in the NBA slam dunk contest, the All-Star Saturday night lineup is loaded with star power and intrigue.

The league’s annual showcase of the best dribblers, shooters and dunkers will tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday from Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, airing live on TNT.

As always, the Dunk Contest will be the main attraction, even though this year’s four-man field is high on potential and low on name recognition. The headliner is New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., a highflying guard from nearby Fayetteville, N.C., best known for being included in the return package in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Joining Smith, who is viewed by bookmakers as the favorite, will be Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo. Bridges has thrown down some vicious poster dunks during his rookie season, Collins tossed in multiple double-clutch reverse slams during the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, and Diallo is the ultimate wild card, having logged just 515 minutes so far in his first NBA season.



Slam Dunk Contest favorite Dennis Smith Jr. of the New York Knicks is an explosive leaper and a powerful finisher. (Raj Mehta/USA Today Sports)

The four dunkers will each get two dunks in the first round. The top two will advance to the final round, where each will get two more dunks to determine the champion. All dunks will be rated on a 6-10 scale by a panel of five judges, with a perfect dunk earning a coveted “50.”

The stars are much brighter in the three-point contest, which features two-time MVP Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth. The Charlotte natives will be competing alongside all-stars Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker, plus the contest’s defending champion Devin Booker. Danny Green, Joe Harris and Buddy Hield round out the 10-man field.

Each player will shoot 25 three-pointers — five each from both corners, both angles and the top of the arc — in 60 seconds. Four of the five racks will include one “money ball,” worth double points; the remaining rack will feature all money balls and can be located at the spot of the player’s choosing. The top three finishers in the first round will advance to the final round, where they will shoot again to determine a champion. Oddsmakers view Stephen Curry, the 2015 contest champion, as the favorite.

The night begins with the skills challenge, a complex obstacle course that includes dribbling, passing, agility and shooting components. Its eight-man field includes rookie sensations Luka Doncic and Trae Young, plus all-stars Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic. Mike Conley, De’Aaron Fox, Kyle Kuzma and Jayson Tatum round out the diverse field.

The eight contestants will face off in a head-to-head bracket format, with four advancing to the semifinals and two going on to the finals, where the champion will be crowned.

