The Curry brothers have raised the stakes on their sibling rivalry ahead of Saturday night’s three-point shooting competition at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Stephen and Seth Curry are both participating in the event and have decided to add some side action on the result. Whomever finishes worse must purchase tickets for the entire Curry family whenever the brothers’ teams play one another for the rest of their NBA careers.

That could be a lot of games. In the four years Seth Curry, younger by 2 years, has played in the NBA, the pair have faced off nine times, with Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors leading the series with a 9-2 record. Seth Curry has spent time with the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Suns, Kings and Mavericks before landing with the Trail Blazers for this season.

“The stakes are pretty high considering how many people show up for our games,” Stephen Curry said Saturday (via ESPN).

Each brother has reason to feel confident headed into the shootout.

Seth is the family favorite. Stephen told ESPN he “knows for a fact” the whole Curry clan, including the brothers’ parents, are pulling for Seth.

But Stephen has the stats — and history — on his side. In NBA head-to-head matchups, he is outshooting Seth from three-point range, 43 percent to 34 percent. And Stephen Curry won the 2015 three-point contest, beating the likes of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Korver, J.J. Redick and Klay Thompson, among others.

Eight more players will compete in this year’s three-point contest: Phoenix’s Devin Booker (the 2018 champion), Toronto’s Danny Green, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Dallas’s Dirk Nowitzki and Charlotte’s Kemba Walker.

The competition will be televised on TNT at 8 p.m. Eastern.

