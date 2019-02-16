

Kyle Guy led Virginia with 22 points. (Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Time and again the Virginia men’s basketball team had opportunities to pull away from depleted Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

Thanks in part to their worst shooting performance in an ACC game this season, the fourth-ranked Cavaliers found themselves in a nail-biter down the stretch against a struggling conference foe. They survived, 60-54, despite going without a field goal over the final 6:39.

Virginia (22-2, 10-2) wasn’t able exhale on an eighth consecutive regular season victory over the Fighting Irish until Ty Jerome collected a rebound of John Mooney’s missed three-pointer with four seconds to play that would have drawn Notre Dame within a point.

“You never apologize for a victory in a league like this, and I don’t,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “A couple of turnovers, a breakdown or two defensively, but we made enough plays and made the free throws.”

Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers with a game-high 22 points, making all four of his free throw attempts in the final 24 seconds. Virginia went 10 of 11 on foul shots in the final 5:35, including 4 of 4 from De’Andre Hunter, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia shot 36.5 percent in facing mostly zone defense, although the Fighting Irish (13-12, 3-9) periodically switched to man. It was the Cavaliers’ second-lowest shooting percentage this season behind 29.5 against Virginia Commonwealth during a 57-49 win on Dec. 9.

Virginia also committed all eight of its turnovers in the second half and finished well behind in points off turnovers, 9-1. The Cavaliers had committed an uncharacteristically high 54 turnovers in four games before going the entire first half against Notre Dame without one.

Virginia leads the country in fewest turnovers per game (9.3) this season.

“I mean, eight total for a game I think is pretty good,” Guy said. “We’re number one in the country still even though we’ve had some bad games, so we went through a rough stretch, and we’re just getting better.”

The only double-digit lead for Virginia, which remains in a tie for second in the conference standings after sweeping the regular season series against the Fighting Irish, came with 4:54 to play courtesy of Hunter making both ends of a one-and-one.

But Notre Dame scored eight in a row, with the last of those points coming after Guy had his pass deflected and stolen in the backcourt with less than 40 seconds to go.

Moments later, Virginia barely got the ball across midcourt in time, requiring Guy to make an acrobatic grab of a pass freshman guard Kihei Clark heaved from deep in the Cavaliers’ defensive zone.

“I looked like Antonio Brown on that catch,” said Guy, who happens to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan. “Yeah, they were pressing at the end, and I had a turnover I shouldn’t have, and Kihei got lucky on that one. We were boneheads and didn’t get to the right spots.”

The second half began with the Cavaliers going on a 10-5 run, with Guy scoring half of those points and redshirt junior Mamadi Diakite’s dunk providing a 39-30 lead with 14:57 to play, leading to Notre Dame timeout seconds later.

For a second straight game, Diakite started in the second half in place of regular starter Jack Salt, a redshirt senior. Diakite did the same during Monday night’s 69-61 win at No. 8 North Carolina, contributing six points and four blocks on game after a head-to-head collision with Hunter in a loss to visiting Duke.

“I’m proud of our group because [the Cavaliers] are really good, and they could win the whole thing,” Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey said. “I’m very impressed with Virginia, and Hunter just took over. He’s really, really good.”

Typically an ACC contender under Brey, Notre Dame has been weathering injuries and inexperience this season while mired in the lower tier of the conference standings.

The Fighting Irish have five scholarship freshmen, a first in Brey’s 19 seasons in South Bend, and early this year started three freshmen, another first for the former DeMatha assistant, during a 69-66 win against Boston College. Notre Dame last started three true freshmen in a game in 1999-2000.

Elevated playing time for Notre Dame freshmen has been in part the residue from starting guard Rex Pflueger being lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and forward Robby Carmody opting for a medical redshirt while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Even with the shorthanded lineup, the Fighting Irish stayed within reach of Virginia, which led at halftime, 29-25, throughout despite shooting 34.5 percent overall and going 3 for 15 from beyond the arc in the second half.

T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 17 points for the Fighting Irish, who lost to Virginia in the first meeting, 82-55, on Jan. 26.

“I think we were embarrassed, all of us, how they kind of took our spirit from us at home,” Brey said. “Again they do that to a lot of people. We do know that, but we just kind of hung our heads. We’ve got high-character kids, and I knew they wanted to bounce back, and I thought they did.”

