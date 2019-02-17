

Paul Arriola scored in the 34th minute. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports)

Two weeks and a day ahead of its MLS opener, D.C. United remained unbeaten in preseason play Saturday night with a 1-0 victory over the second-division Tampa Bay Rowdies in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Paul Arriola scored in the 34th minute for United, which previously beat second-flight Bethlehem (Pa.) Steel and tied FC Cincinnati. Two tests remain before its regular season debut March 3 against reigning champion Atlanta.

Luciano Acosta created the scoring sequence, surging on the left side of the penalty area and playing a quick combination with Zoltan Stieber before crossing into the six-yard box for Arriola’s one-touch finish at the near post.

Acosta had scored in the previous match, his preseason debut after a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain faltered before the European transfer deadline.

United thought it had doubled its lead six minutes later when Stieber crossed to Wayne Rooney for an eight-yard header. But after video review, the goal was disallowed because Rooney had been offside.

Stieber started in place of Lucas Rodriguez, the Argentine newcomer who has been slowed by a hip flexor. With the exception of that position, Coach Ben Olsen fielded the lineup that is likely to start the first league match.

United lost right back Leonardo Jara to an apparent quadriceps injury late in the first half. He walked off on his own power, suggesting his removal was precautionary. He was not going to start the next match, Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union in Clearwater, Fla., because Olsen plans to give the bulk of the playing time to secondary players. The primary group is expected to play most, if not all, of the preseason finale next Saturday against the Montreal Impact in St. Petersburg.

[United weighs a backup plan at goalkeeper: Chris Seitz or Earl Edwards Jr.?]

Akeem Ward, the team’s first-round draft pick from Vienna, Va., and Creighton University, played right back in the second half. Arriola, a winger, moved into Acosta’s central role after intermission.

Olsen removed the rest of his starters in the 77th minute, inserting, among others, academy players Griffin Yow, Bryang Kayo and Allexon Saravia. Shinya Kadono and Kyle Murphy — who are in line to play for Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division team — also entered.

Forward Quincy Amarikwa, who joined the team this week after agreeing to a free agent contract, is awaiting final paperwork to be completed and wasn’t eligible to play. Defender Chris McCann, claimed off waivers from Atlanta this past week, is working on his fitness and did not play.

DCU lineup: Hamid (Edwards 77th); Jara (Segura 43rd), Brillant (Robinson 77th), Birnbaum (Pines 77th), Mora (Saravia 77th); Canouse (Durkin 60th), Moreno (Kayo 77th); Arriola (Yow 77th), Acosta (Ward 46th), Stieber (Kadono 77th); Rooney (Murphy 77th).

