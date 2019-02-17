

Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, is among several players based overseas likely to join the national team next month for friendlies against Ecuador and Chile. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

Gregg Berhalter’s first training camp as U.S. men’s national soccer team coach was, by all accounts, a success. He introduced fresh prospects, established a culture and style and began building belief in a young, hungry group that won two low-key friendlies.

But that winter assembly took place during an off-peak stretch on the international calendar when only MLS’s dormant players were available.

With the next assignment falling in an official FIFA window, when everyone is eligible for selection, Berhalter will add European-based players to the mix and meld them with the MLS holdovers who earned callbacks.

Most of the top young U.S. players are employed in Europe, so it’s a matter of making room for the arrivals ahead of friendlies against Ecuador on March 21 in Orlando and Chile on March 26 in Houston.

With Berhalter’s roster decision expected in less than a month, here is a look at 10 players abroad — most age 23 or younger, most playing in Germany — who seem ripe for a call-up:

1. Christian Pulisic. The Hershey, Pa., native is an almost automatic selection, even if he has lost his starting job in Bundesliga matches for front-running Borussia Dortmund. In an environment where competition for playing time is fierce, Pulisic has started just five times and posted his only league goal in September.

He is, however, in Dortmund’s lineup on UEFA Champions League dates and remains the most gifted attacking player in the American program, the one player capable of busting open a match with an electric run or devastating goal. This summer, he will join Chelsea for the largest transfer fee involving a U.S. player ($73 million). By the way, he is just 20 years old.

2. Tyler Adams. The former New York Red Bulls homegrown midfielder has made an immediate splash with RB Leipzig, starting four times overall since his German arrival last month and recording an assist Saturday — two days after he turned 20. Despite performing on a larger stage, his confidence continues to radiate.

Adams did not join a club desperate to avoid relegation; Leipzig is fourth in the Bundesliga, prime position to qualify for the 2019-20 Champions League. Having coached against him in MLS, Berhalter appreciates the well-rounded values Adams brings to the U.S. squad.

3. Weston McKennie. Here’s another 20-year-old playing regularly in the Bundesliga. In his third season in Germany, the Texas native is on the cusp of surpassing last year’s number of starts (13) and minutes played for Schalke. He has been included in the lineup in four of the past five outings and seems likely to see action against Manchester City in the Champions League’s round of 16.

4. Tim Weah. Facing the impossible task of gaining playing time on star-sparkled Paris Saint-Germain, the 18-year-old forward made a wise move this winter by joining Celtic on loan. In eight appearances (two starts) across all competitions, the Brooklyn native has scored three times and become a fan favorite for the Scottish leaders.

5. Josh Sargent. Despite being in a pro environment for a short time, the 18-year-old striker is in the mix with Werder Bremen’s first team. Although he has yet to start, he scored in his debut in early December and struck again two weeks later. The St. Louis native is a natural striker in a U.S. program that, sooner or later, needs to develop a successor to Jozy Altidore.

6. John Brooks. At 26, the Wolfsburg center back is among a small group of U.S. players in the middle ground between promising youngsters and fading veterans. With 21 starts in Wolfsburg’s 22 Bundesliga matches, Brooks offers the most big-game experience of any center back at Berhalter’s disposal.

7. DeAndre Yedlin. At 25, the Newcastle right back falls into the same category as Brooks: a veteran of the 2014 World Cup who has started regularly for his club for years. Yedlin’s challenge this spring is helping Newcastle avoid relegation from the Premier League; the Magpies sit one point above the threshold.

8. Ethan Horvath. In the goalkeeping pool, Berhalter’s first choice is Zack Steffen, who will move to Manchester City from the Columbus Crew this summer. Atlanta’s Brad Guzan and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson remain under consideration, But the second-best option might be Horvath, 23, who has started for Belgium’s Club Brugge in both league matches and European competition.

9. Matt Miazga. His contract is owned by Chelsea, but the former Red Bulls homegrown defender has done some traveling on loan lately: Vitesse (Netherlands), Nantes (France) and Reading (England) the past 18 months. Nonetheless, at 23, he seems certain to figure into Berhalter’s plans and partner with Brooks to form a towering combination. (Both are 6-foot-4.)

10. Berhalter is likely to select more than 10 players from abroad, but for the purpose of conversation, we’ll leave this slot open for someone on the fringes: attacker Romain Gall, 24, who made his U.S. debut under interim coach Dave Sarachan in November and is playing for Malmo (Sweden) in the Europa League; winger Lynden Gooch, 23, who starts for English third-tier Sunderland; and Talleres de Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, 22, the son of former MLS defender Diego Soñora.