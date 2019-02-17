

Yan Gomes was an all-star with the Indians last season. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Once Yan Gomes was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the Washington Nationals, on the last night of last November, he had new pitchers to text and scouting reports to compile and statistics to sift through.

That’s what happens when a catcher changes teams. It’s Gomes’s job to know each pitcher, inside and out, and that started with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg and Sean Doolittle and so on. Then the Nationals signed Patrick Corbin days later, Anibal Sanchez a few weeks after that and rounded out their rotation by bringing back Jeremy Hellickson in February. But how to work with each pitcher was not the only question of Gomes’s offseason. The Nationals signed veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki 11 days before they acquired Gomes. It was fair to wonder, once both were on the roster, how the Nationals planned to utilize two veteran catchers who each could be a top option on most teams.

Gomes, he now insists, wasn’t thinking about that, even if everyone else was.

“Let me just get that out, the playing time we have kind of been … it’s going around and talked about. But that’s just something that if we make that a deal, this team is not going to go forward,” Gomes said Saturday, on the third morning of Nationals spring training. “I just think we need to both be ready whenever our names get called. That’s two guys that have done it with some good pitching staffs and it’s only going to benefit [the team]. But if we put the playing time thing ahead of ourselves it’s not going to be beneficial for the team.”

The old football adage is that a team with two starting quarterbacks doesn’t have one starting quarterback. But that cannot be applied to the Nationals’ situation at catcher. The 30-year-old Gomes was an all-star last season with the Indians, with a .762 OPS and 16 home runs in 112 starts (111 at catcher, one as a designed hitter). Suzuki, 36, had an ever better OPS at .776 and made 93 starts behind the plate. Both were above-average major league hitters — making them well above average for catchers — and now they will sacrifice at-bats that they could likely get elsewhere.

Even if Gomes is slightly favored by the Nationals, something they have not indicated, it does not seem likely that he makes more than 100 starts at catcher with Suzuki on the team. A 50-50 split would be hard to engineer, given needed off days, matchups and who pitchers prefer to throw to, but Manager Dave Martinez has hinted that it could be close. Gomes said he is fine with that. Suzuki echoed his new teammate’s thoughts on Saturday.

“Oh, I don’t even care. At this point in my career, picking a team that has a chance to win a World Series is very important to me,” Suzuki said. “And like I told [General Manager Mike Rizzo] and Davey from day one, 'Whatever you need me to do, I’ll be ready, whether it’s 50 games, 60, whatever. However many games you want me to catch. If I can help the team win every time I’m out there, that’s great. I just want to win at this point in my career. I know the clock’s ticking a little bit. I’m not getting younger. That World Series is getting to be pretty important right now.”

While Gomes did not directly tie his motivations to the World Series, he has expressed excitement for joining a competitive team in perpetual “win-now” mode. He did not choose the Nationals, who dealt pitcher Jefry Rodriguez and minor league outfielder Daniel Johnson to land him. But the Nationals chose him, even after locking up Suzuki for two seasons, and he seems happy with the move nonetheless.

Gomes will work with a rotation of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson, should he beat out Joe Ross and Erick Fedde for the final spot. That includes three pitchers who could each be the ace for a handful of teams, Sanchez and his six-pitch arsenal, and an experienced veteran in Hellickson. Both Gomes and Suzuki have been meeting with each pitcher and having lengthy conversations about sequences, preferences and pitch movement after bullpen sessions. The Nationals’ investment in two proven catchers makes even more sense when considering the roughly $96 million they’ll spend for their starting staff in 2019.

“It’s just where you try not to mess it up,” Gomes said, laughing, when asked about working with these pitchers. “These guys are good enough that they have established themselves, and you’re just trying to help them through on that.”

In truth, Gomes is a heralded pitch framer who can help pitchers get better, not just “get through.” Suzuki’s 12 major league seasons, including the last two with the division rival Atlanta Braves, make him qualified to help out a veteran staff. Suzuki also helped Sanchez revive his career with the Braves last season, and the 34-year-old righty had a 2.82 ERA in his 16 starts caught by Suzuki. That makes it likely Suzuki catches a bulk of Sanchez’s starts this season, and yet that is the only logical suggestion of how Martinez could split up their starts.

But Martinez does not plan to follow the convention that a second catcher cannot pinch hit. The theory is that if a manager pinch-hits his sitting catcher and the starter gets hurt, then he is left to insert a position player behind the plate. That rarely happens, Martinez noted, and this thinking could help him utilize the collective offensive potential for Gomes and Suzuki.

The Nationals got 12 total home runs from their catchers last year. Gomez and Suzuki combined for 28, albeit in more starts than a 162-game schedule would allow, so an increase in production and power should already be there. Maximizing it will take creativity.

“Their value to our team is incredible, especially with our starting pitching,” Martinez said. “They’re both going to play a lot. They understand that. How we work it? We’ll figure it out.”

