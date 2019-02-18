

San Diego Fleet running back Terrell Watson escapes from the grasp of similarly outfitted Atlanta Legends linebacker Brandon Watts. (Peter Joneleit via AP Photo) (Peter B Joneleit/AP)

The San Diego Fleet and Atlanta Legends closed out Week 2 of AAF play Sunday night, with the host Fleet scoring 15 fourth-quarter points to earn its first-ever victory, 24-12. Here’s a clip of San Diego’s first touchdown of the season.

The first touchdown in @AAFFleet history is an 8-yard run by Ja'Quan Gardner!



San Diego Fleet 15

Atlanta Legends 12

9:04 4th Quarter pic.twitter.com/k9xhGtS91q — San Diego Football Network (@sdfootball) February 18, 2019

Here’s another play, one that was decidedly more fascinating:

This new league is revolutionizing the way football is played pic.twitter.com/4yg3ItBvCx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 18, 2019

[Tim Tebow says Steve Spurrier keeps calling him about the AAF but he's set on playing baseball]

As you can see, the two teams were both sporting dark-colored jerseys, with the Fleet wearing its battleship gray and the Legends in purple. This caused some consternation among the viewing public, as those shades blended together on the television broadcast to the point where it was hard to tell which team was which.

The “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme was deployed with abandon.

They are wearing the same jerseys. pic.twitter.com/itA1l4ZwEf — Kris (@krisnfriendsco) February 18, 2019

This was no accident: Each AAF team gets just one set of uniforms and wears the same outfits on the road as at home. Only one of its teams — the Orlando Apollos — uses white as its predominant jersey color. The rest all go with color-based jerseys, from purple (the Legends) to yellow (Arizona Hotshots) to red (San Antonio Commanders) to blue (Memphis Express) to varying shades of gray or black (the Fleet, Birmingham Iron and Salt Lake Stallions). So this issue seems likely to pop up again, perhaps even Sunday when the Legends host the Fleet.

There’s also the issue of the uniforms worn by AAF referees, which seemingly took a whole bunch of design ideas and mashed them all together. They’re the Maryland state flag of referee uniforms.

Why the AAF refs wearing bulletproof vests tho? pic.twitter.com/HiZAENetIo — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 10, 2019

These are minor quibbles for a start-up that’s generating mostly good press over its first couple of weekends. But then again, it can’t be good to have casual television viewers turn on games and find it hard to differentiate between the teams.

Read more from The Post:

Denny Hamlin honors J.D. Gibbs after winning crash-filled Daytona 500

Quarterback is far from the only offseason need for the cash-strapped Redskins

Rob Manfred says players share responsibility for MLB’s slow offseason: ‘Our teams are trying’

Thomas Boswell: The Nationals loaded up on pitchers and are betting their season on those arms