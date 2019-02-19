The Antonio Brown saga took its latest turn on Tuesday when the disgruntled wide receiver met with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II. The two sides “cleared the air on several issues,” Brown said via social media, but “both agreed that it is time to move on.”

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Because Brown still has three years remaining on his Steelers contract, the only way to “move on” is via trade, and while the salary-cap math would likely work out for Pittsburgh — the team’s ability to sign players wouldn’t be affected too much this offseason and would get even better next offseason with Brown’s salary off the books — the Steelers would have to find a team willing to give him a reworked contract full of guaranteed money, considering Brown’s promise on Monday that he “ain’t doing no unguarantees.”

“If your squad want to win and you squad want a hungry wide receiver whose the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone,” Brown said in an Instagram video of him working out on an elliptical machine. “Tell them I ain’t doing no unguarantees. I ain’t even gonna play myself no more for this NFL. . . . I think I done everything. What y’all think? What’s left for me to do? Win a Super Bowl? Gotta be the right team for that, right? . . . If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me.”

Ideally, the Steelers would like to resolve this situation by March 17, when Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus. The 30-year-old, who said in the video that he wants to be called “Mr. Big Chest” from now on, has no more guaranteed money left on the four-year contract extension he signed in 2017.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Tuesday’s meeting eventually included Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, along with Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Khan. A source told Schefter that the meeting was cordial and “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best.” The Steelers want a high draft pick in exchange for Brown, ESPN reports.

Tensions between the Steelers and Brown — specifically between the wide receiver, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Coach Mike Tomlin — began late in the regular season and have only grown during an offseason in which Brown has said Roethlisberger has an “owner mentality” and accused Tomlin of telling his teammates that Brown had quit on them.

