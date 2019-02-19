

Josh Jackson's sophomore campaign was cut short after he broke his leg in the third game of the Hokies' 2018 season. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson will transfer to Maryland and be eligible for the 2019 season. He announced his decision in a Twitter post Monday night.

Jackson started as a redshirt freshman but missed most of his sophomore season last year after he fractured his left fibula in the Hokies’ loss at Old Dominion in September. He set Virginia Tech freshman records for passing yards (2,911) and touchdowns (20) in 2017. Jackson announced his intentions to transfer last month.

After three years at Virginia Tech, Jackson is expected to receive his degree this spring, which gives him immediate eligibility.

Maryland’s passing game struggled most of last season, particularly against top defenses. Kasim Hill started the first 10 games before he tore his ACL. Tyrrell Pigrome finished the season as the starter and returns for 2019, but Maryland’s new coach, Michael Locksley, has actively pursued help at the position.

Hill, whose recovery probably will keep him out for the 2019 season, recently entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, but he said on Twitter that he has not made a decision as to whether he will stay. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts visited College Park in January, but he chose Oklahoma as a graduate transfer instead of rejoining Locksley, his offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide.

On signing day this month, Maryland added quarterback Lance LeGendre, a four-star recruit from New Orleans.

