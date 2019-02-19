

Manny Machado was one of the two biggest prizes on MLB's free agent market. Only Bryce Harper remains. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press, File)

One of the twin superstar-free-agent dramas consuming baseball at the start of spring training came to an end Tuesday, with shortstop/third baseman Manny Machado reportedly agreeing with the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million — the largest free agent contract in major sports history.

The Machado deal, first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, would surpass Alex Rodriguez’s 10-year, $275 million deal with the New York Yankees, signed in 2007, for the most lucrative for a free agent. Giancarlo Stanton’s 10-year, $325 million extension with the Miami Marlins remains the largest contract.

With Machado off the board, all eyes will turn to Bryce Harper, the former Washington Nationals right fielder and the other half of baseball’s offseason drama. Harper, like Machado, is 26 years old. He is expected to choose in the coming days among the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and the Nationals, the teams known to have shown interest in him this offseason.

