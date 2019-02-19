

Audi Field opened last July with an MLS match between D.C. United and the Vancouver Whitecaps. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Audi Field was built primarily to house D.C. United, but the 20,000-seat soccer stadium in the southwest quadrant of the city was also designed to stage other events.

And in what is its first major score outside of MLS, the venue has reached an agreement in principle to host a U.S. men’s national team friendly in June, multiple people familiar with the selection process said Tuesday.

The opponent has not been secured yet by the U.S. Soccer Federation, which has scheduled games for June 4 or 5 and the 9th in the buildup to the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will begin June 15. The U.S. team’s opener is June 18 at the new MLS stadium in St. Paul, Minn.

Cincinnati, which will have an expansion team in MLS this season, is the favorite to host the other U.S. friendly, said those sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Per policy, the USSF declined to comment on the venue search while negotiations continue, but a spokesman said the governing body is aiming to announce the choices in a few weeks.

The U.S. men’s team last appeared in Washington in October 2016, a 1-1 draw with New Zealand at RFK Stadium. No venue in the country has hosted the men’s squad more than RFK, but with Audi Field’s opening last summer, the new venue has sought to attract international matches.

RFK remains in the mix: On March 26, it will host a friendly between Peru and El Salvador. And FedEx Field in Landover will continue to appeal to large-scale matches, such as the annual International Champions Cup, featuring elite clubs from around the world.

Audi Field was not selected for the Gold Cup, in part because the complex has just three locker rooms, one short of what’s needed for the tournament’s doubleheaders in the group stage and quarterfinals. For stand-alone matches, however, it is a fresh option for soccer promoters and the USSF, which uses both large NFL stadiums and smaller MLS venues for men’s and women’s matches.

The men’s team will play friendlies next month at MLS stadiums in Orlando and Houston.

The women’s team will not play in Washington in the buildup to the Women’s World Cup this summer in France but could end up at Audi Field during a post-tournament tour.

Audi Field hosted two non-United events last year: a Washington Spirit women’s match and a Maryland-Virginia NCAA men’s game.

The Spirit, which is based at Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County, might play two matches at Audi this summer. An XFL team will call it home in 2020, and stadium officials have been in talks about staging lacrosse, rugby and concerts.

United is likely to host a friendly against a European team this year.