

Demarcus Lawrence tried to bring down Alex Smith during a Cowboys-Redskins game in October. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The NFL’s offseason kicks off in earnest Tuesday, when teams can start applying the franchise or transition tag to a pending free agent of their choice, a management-friendly process that has ensnared seven players, on average, over the past five years.

A more detailed explanation of the process can be found here, but in essence the franchise tag or transition tag allows NFL teams to retain one of their pending free agents for one more season by paying them either the average of the top five salaries at their position or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary, whichever is greater (for the transition tag, it’s the average of the top 10 salaries at their position).

The hope is that the added time gives teams and players the ability to work out long-term contract extensions before the franchise-tag salaries are locked in July 15. Obviously, it doesn’t always work out that way and the player takes the field under the terms of their franchise-tag tender, sometimes unhappily so.

With all that in mind, here are some prime candidates to receive a franchise tag between Tuesday and the deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern on March 5.

[The Redskins aren't expected to use the franchise tag because it wouldn't make sense]

Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys

Lawrence played under the franchise tag in 2018, making $17.1 million on his way to 10½ sacks and a second straight Pro Bowl appearance. He stands to make around $20.6 million if the Cowboys apply the tag once again (repeatedly putting the tag on a player kicks in a 20 percent raise under NFL rules), a move that wouldn’t exactly make Lawrence happy as he itches to test the free agent market (something Dallas does not want to see happen). The two sides seem likely to work on a long-term contract extension right up until the franchise tag deadline. Complicating matters a bit for Dallas is the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott also are in line for extensions.

Jadeveon Clowney, edge rusher, Texans

There’s a lot going on with Clowney, from his early-career injuries to his recent form as an elite run-stuffer to whether he’s considered a linebacker or defensive end. Should the Texans slap the franchise tag on Clowney, they’ll do so under the impression that he’s the former, which would require a smaller salary than the latter. Clowney would almost certainly file a grievance to try to get paid as a defensive end. The Texans likely are concerned about Clowney’s limitations as a pass-rusher and his propensity for committing penalties (he was flagged a career-high 14 times in 2018).

Dee Ford, edge rusher, Chiefs

Like Clowney, there could be a squabble between player and team over whether Ford (career-high 13 sacks in 2018) should be graded as a linebacker or defensive end. Nonetheless, Chiefs GM Brett Veach already has said “we’re excited about bringing him back,” which is a pretty strong indication that the franchise tag is likely. Whether a long-term contract results from that will be interesting to see. Kansas City has to consider its two big-time players who will be free agents after the 2019 season (defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Tyreek Hill) along with all the money it’ll have to eventually pay quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Frank Clark, edge rusher, Seahawks

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll has long maintained that Clark will be back with the team in 2019, and the franchise tag is a way to get that done without a long-term extension (it’ll be interesting to see which player out of Lawrence, Clowney, Ford and Clark signs a long-term deal first, perhaps resetting the market for the other three). Clark has more quarterback hits (66) and sacks (32) since 2016 than either Ford or Clowney, too.

Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons

Jarrett is one of the game’s best interior defensive linemen, if not the best, and GM Thomas Dimitroff has said signing him to a long-term deal is “our priority” this offseason. The Falcons almost certainly will apply the franchise tag to keep him in the fold no matter what.

Landon Collins, S, Giants

New York’s defense has been pretty much dreadful the past couple of seasons, but not because of Collins, a team captain who lines up all over the field and has been one of the league’s most durable players (at least until a late-season shoulder injury in 2018, though that is not expected to influence any negotiations). He would make around $12 million under the franchise tag, a huge raise from his rookie deal but not big enough to strain the Giants’ salary cap situation too much.

Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots OR

Trey Flowers, DE, Patriots

Each team can only apply the franchise tag on one player, so the Patriots have a decision to make. New England has employed only two kickers over the past 23 seasons, and Gostkowski is one of them. However, the 13-year veteran made just 6 of 11 field goal attempts from 40 yards or longer in 2018 — he also missed a 46-yarder in the Super Bowl — and it would cost New England more than $5 million to keep Gostkowski via the franchise tag (no kicker in NFL history has made that much money in one season). Gostkowski was the last New England player to receive the franchise tag, in 2015, but whether that gets repeated is up in the air.

Flowers received the third-best grade among edge defenders from Pro Football Focus this past season. He also has the same agent as Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, who was spotted on the NFL Network’s “Mic’d Up” broadcast of the Super Bowl telling Flowers just how important he was to the team’s defense. Whether that love translates to paying him $17 million under the franchise tag remains to be seen.

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

This is a weird situation because Philly would be using the franchise tag on Foles to give themselves the ability to trade him, not hang on to him. With Carson Wentz entrenched as the Eagles’ starting quarterback, Philadelphia does not want to pay his backup $25 million, which is what Foles will get under the franchise tag. But Philly would need to apply the franchise tag to get something worthwhile in return for him this year via trade; otherwise, Foles will simply leave as an unrestricted free agent and the Eagles would get a compensatory draft pick in 2020.

There are risks to this scheme: Any team that wants to trade for Foles would need to have the ability to pay him $25 million for the 2019 season and probably would want assurance that he’d sign a long-term contract extension. If the Eagles apply the franchise tag but cannot find a trading partner, it could blow up in their faces (in other words, Foles would be back in Philly as a ludicrously expensive backup quarterback).

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

Bell famously sat out 2018 after the Steelers applied the franchise tag on him for the second straight season, and now reports suggest there might be more to the saga. Pittsburgh reportedly is considering the transition tag for Bell this year, which would give him the right to negotiate with other teams and the Steelers the right to match any contract offer he receives (unlike the franchise tag, Pittsburgh also would receive no compensatory draft picks if it declines to match any offer). But the Steelers and Bell would be headed toward another fight if this is the path they take, because Bell will insist on receiving $14.5 million under the transition tag (the amount he was set to receive last season before sitting out) while the Steelers will argue for $9.5 million because he didn’t play in 2018.

