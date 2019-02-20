

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Anthony Rendon doesn’t change his approach — not after success, not in the absence of Bryce Harper, and certainly not for a contract situation raising questions about a possible long-term extension.

The Washington Nationals have expressed, repeatedly, that they would like to lock up Rendon’s future with the team. Rendon, one of the league’s best third basemen, has seemed more than open to the concept. The two sides settled on an $18.8 million salary for 2019, since Rendon is in his final year of arbitration eligibility, but he will become a free agent at the end of this season if a long-term extension is not worked out before then.

“We talked about it over the last year or so, and if both parties can be happy, then we’ll see,” Rendon said Wednesday after the Nationals’ second full-squad workout of spring training. “If not, then we’ll see what happens. We had more discussions [this winter], but I can’t lay all the cards out on the table for y’all. I gotta leave y’all in suspicion.”

Rendon, 28, could be a franchise cornerstone and has found comfort with the Nationals. He has a major role with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. He’s clubhouse buddies with shortstop Trea Turner, among many others, and embraced by the whole organization. And his numbers, including a National League-leading 44 doubles in an injury-shortened 2018, suggest that Washington works for him.

Now the numbers have to work, too. Bryce Harper remains a free agent and so there remains a chance, however small, that he returns to the Nationals. If Harper does, extending Rendon becomes a payroll puzzle. If he doesn’t, keeping Rendon becomes a near necessity.

“We love Anthony,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said this past Sunday. “He’s a guy I scouted for a long time. We drafted, signed and developed him into an elite player. He’s a guy we look at [being] in a Nationals uniform for a long time to come. We’ve had prior conversations that didn’t bear any fruit, but we’re going to continue to have dialogue."



While there are many ways to connect Rendon’s situation to what Harper went through last year, one similarity means more than most others. Both players are represented by Scott Boras, and Boras typically likes to take his players to free agency. That way, he can create a bidding war between teams and drive up the price tag. At least that’s the theory. Even though Harper and Manny Machado have dominated conversations surrounding baseball’s “broken” market, Boras clients including starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, utility man Marwin Gonzalez and lefty starter Gio Gonzalez also remain unsigned.

There is precedent in the Nationals clubhouse for Boras veering from that approach. In May 2016, Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million extension just six months before he would have become a free agent. Strasburg, 27 at the time, opted for long-term security with the team that drafted him. Rendon could do the same, and insists that he will be involved in the process and dictating when a deal could be signed.

“The thing is, what everyone has the misconception of is they think that we work for Scott,” Rendon said of Boras. “Like, no. That’s not the way it works. Like, I’m telling him how it’s going and you can ask him. We’ve gotten into some jibber-jabbers before too, so like, I’m paying him. Nah, that don’t fly with me.”

Concerns raised by baseball’s current labor market, which sparked frustration across the league all winter, don’t make Rendon think differently about becoming a free agent. He has the seventh-most wins above replacement across the last three seasons, according to FanGraphs, trailing only Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Christian Yelich, the reigning NL most valuable player. He is a rock in the middle of the Nationals’ lineup, often in the fourth spot, and hit 24 home runs with a .909 OPS in 136 games last season. He would be in high demand, and some have suggested that Altuve’s five-year, $151 million with the Houston Astros is a good starting point when thinking about Rendon’s next deal.

It is not clear if the Nationals view Rendon on the same level as Altuve, or if Harper’s ongoing free agency has stalled negotiations with Rendon. But Rendon also doesn’t view himself or the sport like most players. He never wants the spotlight. He has no interest in numbers or accolades, even if they could lead to more money. That is why Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez are not worried about discussions distracting Rendon throughout spring training or the regular season. And that is why Rendon isn’t worried about what players are making or how troubling spending trends could affect his market.

“I don’t care. You guys know my personality. My identity is not in this game,” Rendon said. “If this game is taken away from me at any time, I’d be fine going back to the house and living a happy life. If that happen, it happens. I’m going to play as long as I can, but my identity is not in this game. This game doesn’t define who I am as a person.”

Yet his next career move could define the Nationals’ short- and long-term identity, whether he stays or not, each scenario carrying its own heavy implications. If he does play for many more seasons, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t, Washington wants it to be in their uniform. Rendon is not opposed to that idea.

But there are no tacit agreements in contract talks. Not in any that end with resolutions. Not when the only way for Rendon’s future to clear up is for each side’s intentions, whatever they truly are, to meld into a long-term deal before the hourglass runs out and next offseason is here.

“I think Anthony wants to be here. We’d like to have him,” Rizzo said. “So I think there’s an opportunity there to have him be a National for a long time.”

