

Devante Smith-Pelly was placed on waivers Wednesday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals’ afternoon became rather intriguing with a flurry of transaction-related news that ultimately concluded with forward Devante Smith-Pelly being placed on waivers.

First came word that the team was placing forward Dmitrij Jaskin on waivers, information furnished by a team spokesman following Jaskin’s absence from practice Wednesday. That ultimately proved untrue, as the Capitals appear to have reversed course, instead placing Smith-Pelly on waivers and retaining Jaskin on the roster.

Reirden just said that the Capitals planned to waive Jaskin. Then they changed their mind during practice, at which point Smith-Pelly was notified. Why the change? Reirden didn’t really say, but he said there’s a lot of “moving parts” right now. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 20, 2019

Smith-Pelly has four goals and four assists in 54 games this season, playing on a $1 million, one-year contract signed this past offseason. A season ago, Smith-Pelly produced 16 points, including seven goals, across 75 regular season games. He equaled that seven-goal output in the playoffs, tallying the game-tying goal in the Stanley Cup-clinching Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Teams will have until noon tomorrow to claim Smith-Pelly. Should he clear waivers, the Capitals can assign him to their minor-league affiliate, the Hershey Bears. The decision to place Smith-Pelly on waivers also suggests another potential move before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

[T.J. Oshie's playing style is aggressive, infectious and risky. He says he'll never change.]

Smtih-Pelly has a $1 million cap hit, so clearing that off the roster will give Washington a little more room to maneuver if the team wants to acquire someone by Monday. With Smith-Pelly on the roster, the Capitals had the maximum of 23 players and less than $237,000 in salary cap space to work with, according to CapFriendly.com. General Manager Brian MacLellan said earlier this month that he’s looking to swap one forward for another, and he’s believed to be looking for someone who could play in Washington’s middle six, meaning on the second or third line.

Another possibility is that waiving Smith-Pelly could pave the way for the return of rookie defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who was sent down to the American Hockey League earlier this month, when Christian Djoos was activated off injured reserve. Siegenthaler’s cap hit is roughly $714,000, and he’s played in 25 games with Washington this season.

This story was updated from a previous version.

Read more on the Capitals:

Todd Reirden builds bonds with foreign players a word and meal at a time

Alex Ovechkin helps Capitals bounce back against Kings