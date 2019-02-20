

Bruno Fernando drives past Iowa guard Connor McCaffery during the second half of Tuesday’s game. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Maryland watched its 12-point, second-half lead disappear before rallying to beat No. 21 Iowa, 66-65, on Tuesday, giving the No. 24 Terrapins their first road win over a ranked team in more than 11 years. That was apparently news to Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon, who entered Tuesday’s game 0-19 on the road against ranked opponents since he was hired to replace Gary Williams before the 2011-12 season.

“I got some texts today saying, ‘Today we’re going to beat the streak,’ ” Turgeon said after the game. “I had no idea what they were talking about. That’s not important to me . . . That doesn’t mean anything to me. People talk. I don’t care. I care about tonight.”

Turgeon’s detractors talked plenty about the streak, including after the Terps’ 65-52 loss at No. 6 Michigan on Saturday. That was Maryland’s third defeat in three road games against ranked foes this season and the program’s 27th consecutive such loss dating back to Williams’s coaching tenure.

Maryland’s previous road victory against a ranked team came on Jan. 19, 2008, at North Carolina, where James Gist had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the unranked Terps upset the No. 1 and previously undefeated Tar Heels.

Apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur 🐢🐢 pic.twitter.com/x4ixld1Dtb — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) February 20, 2019

“We weren’t afraid of anything,” Greivis Vasquez, who added 12 points and 11 assists, said that day. “We were 11-7 and they were 18-0. We were just playing for pride, for the program, for us. They have to be afraid. They were 18-0. They had a lot of pressure. I think that’s what happened at the end.”



(The Washington Post)

Anthony Cowan led the way in Iowa City with 17 points, while Bruno Fernando had 11 points, including the game-winning tip-in with 7.8 seconds to play. With three of Maryland’s final four regular season games at home and the only road game against Big Ten cellar-dweller Penn State, Tuesday’s game represented the Terps’ final chance to end the drought this year.

Here are a few of the numbers from the streak, which Maryland and its fans no longer have to hear about:

1

Number of teams, among the 75 schools in the six power conferences, that had gone longer than Maryland without a road win against a ranked opponent. From the it-could’ve-been-worse department: Oregon State’s last road win over a ranked team came on Jan. 5, 1985. Just how long ago was that? Oregon State senior A.C. Green scored 17 points in a 52-45 triumph at No. 15 Washington that day, while Detlef Schrempf had 17 points in defeat for the Huskies. (Both players retired from the NBA in 2001.) Since then, Oregon State is 0-72 against ranked teams on the road. Owing to the weakness of the Pac-12, the Beavers have had only 13 chances to break the streak since the start of the 2010-11 season, and none this year. Oregon State beat Maryland, 90-83, in College Park during Maryland’s final year in the ACC.

76-62

The average score of Maryland’s 19 consecutive losses to ranked opponents on the road under Turgeon. The Terps’ closest loss was a 68-67 setback at No. 23 Michigan last season, and their most lopsided defeat was a 30-point loss to Michigan State 11 days earlier.

9

Times Maryland was ranked, before Tuesday’s win, under Turgeon when facing a ranked opponent on the road. Five of those times the Terps were the higher-ranked team.

9

Teams Maryland lost to during the streak under Turgeon. The list: Duke (3 times), Michigan State (3), Indiana (2), Michigan (2), North Carolina (2), Purdue (2), Virginia (2), Wisconsin (2), Ohio State (1).

7

Teams from the six power conferences that haven’t defeated a ranked team on the road since Turgeon was hired at Maryland. In addition to Oregon State, Rutgers, Washington State, Washington, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and USC are all looking for their first such wins since 2011. Rutgers, which now has the second-longest drought, can snap its 37-game road losing streak against ranked teams with an upset at Michigan State on Wednesday.

9-10

Turgeon’s quite respectable record against ranked opponents at home while at Maryland.

.@TerrapinHoops spoils Iowa’s win streak & gets a B1G win on the road. pic.twitter.com/Lfvx3gDJYg — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 20, 2019

Emily Giambalvo contributed to this report.

Read more on the Terps:

Terps edge Iowa to score their first road victory against a ranked opponent since 2008

Traveling with the Terps: Dry-erase markers, no sour cream and a superstition-driven routine

Kentucky rises to No. 1, Terps are a 6-seed in NCAA tournament bracket projection

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson announces he’s transferring to Maryland