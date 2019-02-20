

Marial Shayok is tied for the Big 12 lead with 19.2 points per game. (Alonzo Adams)

AMES, Iowa — It’s easy to understand how Marial Shayok once fell in love with the idea of playing for the Virginia men’s basketball team. Those were heady days in Charlottesville, in the spring of 2014: Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers were coming off a run to the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament that year. Joe Harris was graduating, leaving what Shayok, then a senior in high school, saw as an opportunity for another tall guard. And Shayok, who had reopened his recruiting after Buzz Williams left Marquette, thought he’d be hard-pressed to find a better group of people to hang out with than Malcolm Brogdon, Anthony Gill and Justin Anderson.

So, the 6-foot-5, score-first guard from Ottawa signed with Virginia, and there was plenty to love. He played for an ACC tournament title, he experienced what it was like to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and he made his best friends in Charlottesville.

But he also rode the bench for most of three years and never averaged more than 8.9 points in a season in Bennett’s unyielding, defense-oriented program. Eventually, Shayok couldn’t squash the feeling that roiled inside him and even threatened to knock him off his game his junior year.

“I never really maxed out the way I wanted to,” Shayok said. “I don't really think I did enough, I guess, research as to how my style would correlate.”

Shayok told Bennett he was transferring after his junior season, in 2017, and since choosing Iowa State as the destination, he has been dominating the way he always believed he could.

The 23-year-old is averaging a team-high 19.2 points with the No. 19 Cyclones (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) in his final season of college eligibility, tied with Kansas’s Dedric Lawson for the best in the Big 12. He’s a leader on an Iowa State team that, despite a loss at Baylor on Tuesday, is in the mix to win the conference after a down season a year ago. And he has found the freedom he craved as he keeps his eyes focused on the larger goal of making it to the NBA.

“No doubt, I did a lot more research this time,” Shayok said, plopping down in a chair at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday before practice. “Especially if I was going to have just one year, that’s what I really wanted: to just play free.”

A sense of order

The irony is that Shayok’s ability to play freely — to let long three-pointers rip and to Euro-step around double-teams in the lane — comes from a rigidity that’s downright, well, Virginian. To be able to play the way he wants, this quiet, laid-back man needs routine in a way that makes it easy to understand why his personality meshed with Bennett’s style at Charlottesville. Shayok, to put it simply, is a workhorse.

Cyclones Coach Steve Prohm marvels at the redshirt senior’s dedication — “He’s religious in his work ethic,” Prohm said Tuesday — but Michael Jacobson, Shayok’s roommate and fellow starter at Iowa State, sees an orderliness goes beyond the court.

“Every morning he wakes up at the same time, cooks himself breakfast — eggs, bacon, whatever, at 9 — then he’s at the gym around 10 shooting alone before practice. You know if you’re in the basketball offices in the morning, you can look down here and see him,” Jacobson said. “It’s real, it’s planned out. And something a lot of people might not know: The guy cleans the apartment all the time. All the time.”

That consistent work in the gym is where Shayok gets his confidence — he’s shooting 49.3 percent from the field — and it’s also what gave him enough self-belief to take a gamble on his final season of eligibility.

Shayok knew he would never reach his full potential at Virginia. Bennett has never had a player average 19 points in a season; the top scorer in Bennett’s tenure was Brogdon, who thrived uncommonly well on offense in the Cavaliers’ system and topped out at 18.2 points per game his senior year.

“I always knew it was going to work out,” Shayok said, without bombast. “Because I was in the gym every day. Even when U-Va. was having as much success as they had last year, being the No. 1 team in the country and playing as well as we'd always wanted to, I never had a doubt in my mind if I should have stayed, just because I knew what I was capable of.”

Prohm’s spacious offense at Iowa State gives Shayok flexibility. He played point guard for the scout team while forced to sit out last season by NCAA transfer rules, and it’s helped his ballhandling and decision-making.

The result is flourishing play that was a surprise to many this season outside of the coaching staff in Ames.

“I’m hearing from people,” assistant coach William Small said, “People like, ‘I didn’t even know he could do that when he was at Virginia!’ I’ve got a friend that was at Kentucky, he saw him in high school and he said, ‘Man, we liked him, but we didn’t know he was so good.’”

A proven winner

Prohm has a simple goal when it comes to Shayok’s time at Iowa State.

“Hopefully, we’ve helped him in turn as much as he’s helped us this year,” Prohm said.

The Cyclones’ coaches understand that in a case such as Shayok’s, the relationships between a team and a player aiming to prove he’s worthy of the NBA can be transactional. But Prohm first reached out to Shayok not just because he could shoot, but also because he could trust the character of a player who had been molded at Virginia.

Shayok’s provided a huge scoring boost for Iowa State, which went 13-18 last season while plagued by injuries. But he’s also a leader on a fairly young team — not because he’s a talker, Small said, but because he’s a proven winner thanks to his days in Charlottesville, and he works hard.

“He’s the old-head,” Small said. “They call him OG, actually. So OG gave those guys some stability, and with what he brings, they look up to him. His leadership is done by him getting on the court early.”

That leadership is what Shayok hopes he’s given to a team that gave him the freedom he craved. The senior believes he helped renew a standard for a team that missed the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since 2011.

“How to work, how to conduct yourself, how to approach practice and take practice seriously,” Shayok said. “I just try to get that to the younger guys here and make them understand that every day, you’ve really got to come to work, and how that translates to winning. That’s what I carried over from Virginia.”