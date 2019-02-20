

Actor Patrick Warburton is still supporting the team. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Patrick Warburton made only 10 appearances on “Seinfeld” as Elaine’s Arby’s-loving occasional boyfriend David Puddy, but like the show itself the character has had remarkable staying power. And on Tuesday night, nearly 24 years after the character’s debut, Warburton returned to re-create Puddy’s most memorable story arc: That time when he revealed himself to be a face-painting New Jersey Devils fan, to the chagrin of nearly everyone else.

His face still terrifyingly painted and chest still sporting Puddy’s trademark “D,” Warburton dropped the puck ahead of Tuesday night’s Devils-Penguins game (it was ’90s Night at Prudential Center, complete with Puddy bobbleheads that are now being sold for alarming sums on eBay). It mostly went pretty well, though Warburton had a little trouble with his footing as he left the ice.

It was at least the third time the Jersey-born Warburton has appeared before a Devils game as his most memorable character, including a surprise appearance during last year’s first-round playoff series against the Lightning. It also wasn’t the first time he took a spill, as something similar happened when he took center stage at a Devils game soon after they won the 1995 Stanley Cup.

“They were like, ‘We’d reeaaally love it if we could paint the D on your chest.’ So I’m like, all right, paint the D on my chest,” he recalled in a chat with NJ Advance Media’s Steve Politi ahead of Tuesday night’s appearance. “So I walked out on the red carpet. I shook the guys’ hands, and it was [captain] Scott Stevens. I yelled and got in his face. ‘Let’s get it on!’ I think he slid back in his skates a little bit like, ‘Who’s this nut?’

“And then I’m walking back on the red carpet when I slipped and almost fell. The whole crowd went, ‘Oooooooh.’ Embarrassing, right? I remember thinking to myself, wow, now I’m really glad I’ve got that D on my chest. I slowly regain my footing and I slowly stand up, I stare the whole rink down — it was dead silent — and I rip my jersey off. I’ve got the D!”

Warburton waived his appearance fee Tuesday night, instead asking the Devils to donate the $25,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which they did along with some memorabilia that will be auctioned off, including a Devils-themed 8-ball jacket that his wife made:

This is Patrick Warburton, aka David Puddy, wearing a custom Devils’ jacket his wife painted. Marty Brodeur is going to sign it and then it’s going to be auctioned off for charity, with the proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/i1kxekxPlX — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) February 19, 2019

“Oh sure. I still get ‘Puddy!’ a lot, or ‘the Devils!’ — I get that from people who aren’t Devils fans. It has crossed state lines, actually,” Warburton told Politi with a chuckle. “It’s fun for people. You can’t run from s--- like this. It does no good.”

