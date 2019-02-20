

IOWA CITY — The slow start won’t matter, and Iowa’s near-comeback won’t be what Maryland fans recall about this one, either. The Terrapins’ win at Iowa on Tuesday night will be remembered as the one that ended the streak, that halted the infamous drought Terps fans have long attached to Coach Mark Turgeon’s name.

With its 66-65 victory over No. 21 Iowa, No. 24 Maryland took down a ranked team on the road for the first time since 2008, and the Terps did so in dramatic fashion. Turgeon, who took over at Maryland before the 2011-12 season, hadn’t led a team to such a win since December 2006.

With his team down by a point, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando tipped in Anthony Cowan Jr.’s missed layup for a 66-65 lead with 7.8 seconds to go. The Terrapins’ defense held; Iowa’s pair of shots to win it on its final possession failed.

Cowan led the Terps (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) with one of his best games of the season, finishing with 17 points and eight assists. Eric Ayala and Fernando notched 11 points apiece. Jordan Bohannon scored 14 points for Iowa (20-6, 9-6).

Even after Maryland led by double digits with about six minutes to go, Iowa nearly managed a comeback win.

The Terps led for the first 17 minutes of the second half, but Iowa began to slowly climb back, and Nicholas Baer hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:37 left to make it 61-60. Ayala responded with a basket, but so did Isaiah Moss for the Hawkeyes, who led 63-62.

With 25 seconds left, Iowa sent Fernando to the foul line. The 6-foot-10 forward hit both to give Maryland a 64-63 lead. Cowan then committed a foul, and Bohannon made both attempts as Iowa moved ahead with 17 seconds left, setting up Fernando’s winning basket.

At Maryland, Turgeon had not beaten a ranked team on the road in 19 attempts, and he finished his four-year tenure at Texas A&M with an 0-9 record in such games. He last beat a ranked team on the road when he was the coach at Wichita State and the Shockers beat No. 15 Syracuse in 2006.

Maryland hadn’t beaten a ranked team on the road since 2008, when it upset No. 1 North Carolina. Of the 75 teams in the six power conferences, Oregon State was the only program that had gone longer without a road win over a top-25 team.

Iowa entered this game having won its previous two on buzzer-beaters — against Northwestern and Rutgers, two of the bottom four teams in the Big Ten. Without its improbable win Saturday against the Scarlet Knights — the Hawkeyes’ Connor McCaffery heaved the ball across the court, and Joe Wieskamp banked in the winning three-pointer at the buzzer — Iowa likely would have dropped out of the rankings.

Maryland started the game with an atrocious offensive shooting, shooting 1 for 12 through just over 10 minutes. The Terps didn’t record a field goal until Ricky Lindo Jr. dunked more than six minutes in. Somehow, Maryland never fell behind by much, thanks to Iowa starting nearly as poorly offensively.

In Maryland’s final chance of the season to get this skid-snapping win for Turgeon, the Terrapins played with poise in the final moments. It’s still just one win in a long season that will be defined by Maryland’s postseason performance, but now the Terrapins and Turgeon finally have the win they had long been looking for.

