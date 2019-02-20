

Damascus Coach John Ferguson reacts while his team wrestles against Glenelg during Maryland 2A state wrestling finals. (Will Newton/For The Washington Post)

With the wrestling postseason in full swing, Maryland teams are battling it out on the road to the state individual tournament in March. Damascus remained steadfast in the Montgomery County Public School tournament, in which the Swarmin’ Hornets took first place with a score of 197.0. In Howard County, Oakland Mills pulled off an upset win over Glenelg to capture its first county title since 2015.

Maryland public school teams will compete in eight region tournaments this weekend to determine qualifiers for the state individual tournament March 1-2 in Upper Marlboro. The top four place winners in each weight class will qualify to compete for the state title.

In D.C., St. John’s will head to the National Prep Tournament at Lehigh University this weekend after claiming the city championship title in dominant fashion.

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings, with teams’ dual meet records through Tuesday.

1. Damascus (26-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets capped their dual meet season with a perfect record, reaching 178 consecutive wins over seven years.

2. Robinson (9-1) LR: 3

The Rams unseated reigning Class 6 champions Battlefield at the state championship meet with a score of 163.5 points.

3. St. John’s (20-3) LR: 6

The Cadets won 9 of 14 weight classes at the D.C. city championships to claim the team title.

4. Battlefield (8-2) LR: 2

Brandon Wittenberg claimed his fourth individual state championship title at the Class 6 meet.

5. Springbrook (17-1) LR: 4

The Blue Devils finished second at the Montgomery County Public School championships.

6. Spalding (33-2) LR: 7

The Cavaliers (208.5) finished third at the Maryland Independent Schools tournament and crowned three individual champions.

7. Glenelg (23-1) LR: 5

The Gladiators (215.5) were narrowly edged out by Oakland Mills (217.5) in the Howard County tournament.

8. Leonardtown (27-2) LR: 10

Leonardtown took first place at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament with a score of 240.0.

9. Oakland Mills (18-5) LR: NR

After falling to the Gladiators in the 2A South region duals, the Scorpions got their revenge against Glenelg at the Howard County meet.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (19-5) LR: 9

The Knights (136.0) finished sixth at the MIS tournament, with seven individual place winners.

Dropped out: Landon