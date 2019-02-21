Search and rescue authorities located the body of a backcountry skier who was killed by an avalanche Tuesday near Telluride, Colo.

Salvadore Garcia-Atance, 47, was skiing on his own in a narrow gully near the Bear Creek portion of the Telluride Ski area when he was swept up in an avalanche caused by snowboarders further up the slopes, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff.

The slide, which occurred between 10 and 11 a.m., left a debris field 75 feet wide, 300 feet long and up to 20 feet deep. Authorities, including dog teams and helicopter units, began a search for Garcia-Atance around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was reported overdue but stopped due to darkness.

It resumed Wednesday morning with officials hoping Garcia-Atance would still be alive. Instead he was found “near the creek above the boulder at the top of the Bear Creek trail” at 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Backcountry skiing is done on unmarked and usually unpatrolled areas inside or just outside a resort’s groomed runs. This has been a particularly dangerous winter, with 58 people known to have been caught in avalanches through the end of January, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Two people were killed, Brian Lazar, deputy director of the center, told the Denver Post. By the same time last year, 13 people had been caught; during the winter of 2016-17 37 people were caught by the end of January.

The center notes on its website that “over the last 10 years, February is the single most dangerous month for avalanches in Colorado. Over a quarter of the fatal avalanche accidents happened during this month. In the past decade, there have been 15 fatal avalanche accidents in the month of February. Eight of those accidents occurred in the middle of the month, and four between Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Historically, this weekend has been a dangerous period for avalanche accidents. We would like to break the pattern.”

