DURHAM, N.C. — From a pure hype perspective, North Carolina’s visit to Duke on Wednesday is as good as it gets.

When the No. 1 ranked Blue Devils (23-2) continue their ageless ACC rivalry with the No. 8 ranked Tar Heels (20-5) in a possible “game of the year,” Coach Mike Krzyzewski and company will take the court in front of ESPN’s national-television audience and a Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd that some paid upward of $3,000 for a single ticket to gain admittance to.

Noted basketball die-hard and former president Barack Obama is rumored to be in attendance, as the top NBA prospect in the country, Zion Williamson, is joined on the court by five other projected first-round draft picks.

Numerous NBA scouts and media members have hunkered down this week in North Carolina, making the drive up from Charlotte after All-Star Weekend. All eyes will be on the 18-year-old Williamson, who leads college basketball in player Efficiency rating and whose fearsome combination of power, speed and athleticism prompted UNC Coach Roy Williams to dub him a “different bird” at a news conference earlier this week.

With the NBA still on break, all eyes in basketball will be on Williamson and Duke’s fellow freshman standouts: R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. UNC’s Nassir Little, a freshman forward, is also currently projected as a top-five pick.

Williamson, who drew rave reviews from the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry at All-Star Weekend, is averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 68.3 percent from the field. A unique prospect who mixes highflying blocks and dunks with a constant energy and attention to detail on both ends, Williamson will face UNC for this first time this season. Back in November, he scored 22 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are currently ranked No. 2 in the country.

